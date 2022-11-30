Still on Sale! 15 of the Most Hilarious Home Decor Cyber Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our home should be our happy place. Sometimes that means burning candles, putting out flowers or baking cookies — and sometimes it means displaying fun decor that makes you laugh every time you see it!

Below, we’ve picked out 15 hilarious home decor finds that are still on sale — even though Cyber Monday has come and gone. Shop signage, pillows, doormats and more!

This Semi-Welcoming Doormat

Just keeping it real with guests!

Was $30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See it!

These Somewhat Inappropriate Apothecary Jars

The puns are just too good!

Was $23 On Sale: $20 You Save 13% See it!

This Breakfast Bath Mat

No yolking around!

Was $24 On Sale: $22 You Save 8% See it!

This Giant Tortilla Blanket

Getting wrapped up like a burrito — literally!

Was $40 On Sale: $25 You Save 38% See it!

This Highly-Rated Bathroom Sign

It’s only appropriate that this sign has five stars on Amazon!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

This Instructive Candle

A beautiful lavender candle to help diminish… other smells.

Was $13 On Sale: $12 You Save 8% See it!

This Truthful Dog Sign

Anyone who’s ever raised a puppy will appreciate this one!

Was $45 On Sale: $23 You Save 49% See it!

This Extra-Squishy Corgi Pillow

Nothing cuter than corgi butts on your couch!

Was $26 On Sale: $18 You Save 31% See it!

This Multifunctional Bathroom Sign

Good for a laugh — and for when the toilet paper really does run out!

Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

These Delicious Coasters

One of the cutest (and yummiest-looking) coaster sets around!

Was $9 On Sale: $8 You Save 11% See it!

This Unexpected Planter

You know the drainage will be good with this one!

Was $90 On Sale: $85 You Save 6% See it!

This Prehistoric Paper Towel Holder

That’s what the long neck was always for, right?

Was $22 On Sale: $20 You Save 9% See it!

This Paw-fect Mouse Pad

Toe beans!

Was $17 On Sale: $16 You Save 6% See it!

This Perfect Coffee Table Book

Your guests will love this one!

Was $15 On Sale: $13 You Save 13% See it!

This Steaming-Hot Spoon Rest Set

Ow ow! Literally.

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See it!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!