Still on Sale! 15 of the Most Hilarious Home Decor Cyber Deals

Our home should be our happy place. Sometimes that means burning candles, putting out flowers or baking cookies — and sometimes it means displaying fun decor that makes you laugh every time you see it!

Below, we’ve picked out 15 hilarious home decor finds that are still on sale — even though Cyber Monday has come and gone. Shop signage, pillows, doormats and more!

This Semi-Welcoming Doormat

Just keeping it real with guests!

These Somewhat Inappropriate Apothecary Jars

The puns are just too good!

This Breakfast Bath Mat

No yolking around!

This Giant Tortilla Blanket

Getting wrapped up like a burrito — literally!

This Highly-Rated Bathroom Sign

It’s only appropriate that this sign has five stars on Amazon!

This Instructive Candle

A beautiful lavender candle to help diminish… other smells.

This Truthful Dog Sign

Anyone who’s ever raised a puppy will appreciate this one!

This Extra-Squishy Corgi Pillow

Nothing cuter than corgi butts on your couch!

This Multifunctional Bathroom Sign

Good for a laugh — and for when the toilet paper really does run out!

These Delicious Coasters

One of the cutest (and yummiest-looking) coaster sets around!

This Unexpected Planter

You know the drainage will be good with this one!

This Prehistoric Paper Towel Holder

That’s what the long neck was always for, right?

This Paw-fect Mouse Pad

Toe beans!

This Perfect Coffee Table Book

Your guests will love this one!

This Steaming-Hot Spoon Rest Set

Ow ow! Literally.

