Dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and melasma. What do these skin concerns have in common? They’re all types of discoloration affecting a large portion of the population. While discoloration isn’t something to be ashamed of, we understand that it can be annoying (and sometimes expensive) to deal with. Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars on fancy serums and creams that claim to even out your skin tone, you could be using an under-the-radar $15 soap on Amazon that has made a difference for over 36,000 people.

The Valitic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap has been climbing Amazon’s bestseller list for months thanks to its affordability, gentle formula and proven results. The unassuming bar soap contains a powerful combination of skin brighteners, including vitamin C, turmeric and kojic acid, a Japanese staple that has been used to minimize age spots for centuries.

Proven brightening agents only make up a fraction of this unique soap. Along with vitamin C and kojic acid, the soap includes retinol to speed up the cellular turnover process (and reveal fresher skin), plus collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and shea butter to reinforce the skin barrier and keep your complexion hydrated and soft.

This gentle yet effective soap can be used daily on your face and body to fade away all forms of dark spots — including acne scars and age spots due to sun damage and melasma — quickly. The brand says you’ll really start to notice a difference after 30 days, but many people have seen major improvements after just one week.

“I love this soap! It does exactly what it is supposed to do,” one happy reviewer writes. “I have an issue with hyperpigmentation on my cheeks and it has simply cleared it up and quickly. I’m so pleased with how good this soap is and how fast it works when used properly. I use it twice a day and I haven’t had any issues at all with my skin. I was given a bar by a friend to try due to me having sensitive skin and after using it I knew I had to order for myself. It’s a great size and also comes with 2 in a pack. The price is also a steal for 2 bars. I definitely recommend!!”

Whether you’ve tried everything to get rid of dark spots for years to no avail or have just started to catch discoloration appearing on your skin, this soap could be the simple solution to smooth, even, bright skin. You’ll never know until you try it!

