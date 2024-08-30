Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have oily skin, you know the ups and downs that come with it. Personally, I occasionally experience breakouts, which can lead to acne scars and dark spots on my face. As a shopping writer, I’m always trying to find the best beauty out there. I particularly enjoy testing beauty products that target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. After carefully testing products for several months to see which one would actually reduce the imperfections on my face, I’ve finally found the best products to treat dark spots.

Here are the best products to fade your dark spots.

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum

I’ve heard great things about La Roche-Posay products but only recently began trying them. I attended an event where a dermatologist spoke about melasyl, an exclusive ingredient in the Mela B3 Serum. The serum also contains 10% niacinamide and thermal spring water to treat dark spots and even skin tone effectively. After using the serum for a few weeks, I noticed my dark spots slowly fading.

Remedy Science All-in-One Nightly Treatment

Alright, here’s the deal. If you’re on Instagram and follow Dr. Muneeb Shah, you’re probably familiar with his fantastic skincare tips for achieving great skin. Dr. Shah himself gifted me this dark spot treatment. This night serum contains retinol, kojic acid, mandelic acid, tranexamic acid, niacinamide, silymarin, acetyl glucosamine and licorice root to clear existing dark spots and prevent new ones from forming.

Herbivore Nova Brightening Serum

I follow beauty trends on TikTok, and one ingredient I’ve learned also helps target dark spots is turmeric. This treatment has vitamin C and turmeric to reduce the appearance of dark spots while evening out your skin tone. I apply this treatment twice a day and it leaves a glow on my skin.

Topicals Faded Brightening and Clearing Serum

You may recognize this logo from influencers wearing Faded’s eye patches. All my friends swear by this serum too because it helps to remove their dark circles. Now I do, too. The serum contains azelaic acid, niacinamide, kojic acid, melatonin and centella asiatica leaf extract.