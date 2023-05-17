Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Excessive sweating and body odor can be really difficult, not to mention embarrassing. If you struggle with sweaty, smelly armpits, you’re not alone. Body odor is a prevalent problem, which is why there are thousands of products on the market designed to help. From antiperspirants to deodorants, sprays to roll-ons, finding what’s right for you can be challenging. Luckily, our list of the best deodorants for women with smelly armpits is here to help.

But why does this issue occur? Well, sweating is an entirely normal bodily process designed to help us cool off. This happens all over our bodies. Interestingly enough, sweat actually has no scent at first. It’s only when it starts to be broken down by our skin that we get that bacteria that causes body odor.

As mentioned, sweating is completely normal. However, sometimes excessive sweating can occur, and this is called hyperhidrosis. This is a medical condition and will result in traditional deodorants and antiperspirants being ineffective. In this case, you may need the help of a dermatologist, who could consider treatments like botox to reduce sweating at the source. There are also other medical conditions that can cause extremely smelly armpits. However, if you’ve not got a medical condition, your best bet for managing smelly armpits is using the right products.

Let’s count down our list of the best deodorants for women with smelly armpits. Within this list, you’ll find various options, from roll-ons to sprays. We’ve tried to collate the most effective odor-busting options to ensure you can keep this issue under control. Let’s get started.

Blu Atlas is an award-winning unisex grooming brand. They focus on using 96% naturally-derived ingredients in incredibly effective, potent formulas. Blu Atlas is aware that, in the modern world, we are constantly using and interacting with chemicals. They are on a mission to replace our chemical-heavy products with something more natural. The brand has even created a quiz to help you find the products that work for you. Look no further than their signature deodorant if you struggle with smelly armpits. There’s a reason this deodorant tops our list of the best deodorants for smelly armpits.

As mentioned, this is a natural choice to give you odor protection all day. Unlike many high-strength deodorants, it doesn’t use aluminum salts to block the pores and prevent sweating. Instead, it features high-quality natural alternatives. For instance, volcanic ash is featured prominently, as this has moisture-wicking qualities to soak up any oils. These oils may cause bad odors and sweaty discomfort. Interestingly, horsetail extract, a plant-based ingredient, reduces inflammation and redness. Bamboo stem extract helps to manage all the harmful bacteria that cause your sweat to smell bad. It also reduces hyperpigmentation around the armpit. Finally, sage leaf is another odor-busting ingredient.

So, we’ve established that this deodorant is full of natural ingredients that are good for your skin. Additionally, it is free of many different harmful or skin-irritating compounds. As we already mentioned, this product contains no aluminum. It also has no parabens or phthalates. But what’s so bad about these additions? In addition to being irritating, experts think these compounds may negatively affect our overall health, so they’re best avoided. You can be sure that this product is safe and effective, as all Blu Atlas products are certified by the brand’s Medical Advisory Board. The board is made up of three prominent certified dermatologists who really care about the products they recommend. What’s more, the product is vegan and cruelty-free.

All of Blu Atlas’ products are made in New York. This means you can support a US company and help to minimize emissions by buying products from overseas. You can also get free shipping if you’re in the US if you order $99 of products or more. Therefore, you might as well give some of the other natural Blu Atlas products a try. For instance, body washes and shampoos are on the long list of products to try.

This is the perfect choice of deodorant if you experience excessive sweating with bad odors. It leaves you dry and also eliminates odor without the need for intense fragrance masking any smells. In fact, this product is fragrance-free, meaning those who have sensitive skin will love it. It is also less likely to trigger any allergies. As the name suggests, this is an extra-strength formulation of the deodorant. It also lasts a full 72 hours. Therefore, it’s ideal for those who live active lifestyles or play a lot of sports. It can protect you while swimming; you don’t even need to reapply afterward! This product is truly designed to last.

This incredibly unique formulation trains your skin, so when you’ve used it four times in a row (for four nights), you can start using it a couple of times a week, and it will still provide you with maximum protection. This product contains only 13 ingredients, so you can be extra sure of what it contains. This is especially important if you have product or ingredient sensitivities. Some important ingredients include aloe vera gel, which soothes redness or irritation, leaving your underarm smooth and comfortable. This is especially important if you shave your underarms—it reduces the irritation you get from shaving. The product also has antibacterial properties, which is great for reducing any unpleasant smells.

Another fantastic feature of this product is it is non-staining. As long as you give it a few seconds to dry, it won’t stain or ruin your dark clothes. It’s great to know that you can go out without worrying about your deodorant or feeling self-conscious. In addition, you can rest assured that this product really works. Not only does it have countless 5-star reviews, but it also has been clinically proven.

If you’re not a roll-on person, this product also comes in a spray-on form. It’s great for on-the-go. Another unisex, unfragranced product, this could work for anyone, particularly those with busy and active lifestyles. Additionally, if you’re not so much into the unfragranced products, there are multiple scented options. These come in both spray-on and roll-on.

This powerful deodorant from Mitchum really packs a punch. As the name suggests, it provides three forms of odor defense, reducing odor produced by warmth, stress, and activity. It’s basically a shield that protects you all day. This means you’ll avoid excessive sweating and odor for as long as 48 hours. Therefore, you’ll have the confidence to do anything you want to do, from sports to activities, without having to worry about body odor.

Mitchum is a well-established and trusted deodorant brand, so you know you’re getting highly effective products. The brand even has dermatologists test their products to ensure they work well and are suitable for the skin. Therefore, Mitchum deodorant won’t cause any skin irritation or redness. Additionally, the deodorant does not contain alcohol, meaning it won’t cause excessive dryness, which can damage your skin.

This particular product is the brand’s gel form, with the Shower Fresh fragrance. It also comes in a Powder Fresh option if that’s more up your alley. If you love this deodorant, you can even purchase it in a twin pack to be more economical. However, if this one isn’t for you, there are countless effective deodorant choices from Mitchum. You can choose between the clinical formula, which has enhanced protection, and other types, such as gel (seen above), natural, solid, and roll-on. Really, you can’t go wrong with whatever you choose. All of Mitchum’s deodorants apply easily without leaving any powdery residue or staining your clothes.

We love the gel form of deodorant because it goes on so easily and is highly effective. However, if you’re more concerned about the ingredients that go into your product, Mitchum also makes a Natural Power deodorant. This product comes in two nature-inspired scents, Sweet Jasmine and Eucalyptus. But what sets them apart? Well, they’re vegan and cruelty-free and forgo some of the more harsh ingredients like aluminum salts. The ingredients in this product are also 96% natural. The only downside is that you get a slightly shorter duration of protection—24 hours instead of 48. Whatever your specific preferences and needs, Mitchum has something for you. Their entire range expertly reduces body odor and gives you long-term protection.

Bionsen is a Japanese-inspired brand that utilizes natural elements and ingredients that you’d find in Japanese hot springs or onsen. In fact, the name combines the words “bio,” referring to biological components, and “onsen.” In terms of ingredients, their products feature minerals such as calcium, copper, manganese, and zinc that are found in onsen spring water. These elements are known to be amazing for the skin, leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. With a 30-year history behind them, Bionsen is a trusted company with a range of products their customers love.

This product is their signature deodorant in the roll-on option. The roll-on is exceptionally convenient and easy to apply. Their line of deodorants is also a natural option, containing no aluminum, parabens, colorants, or silicons. This means it’s less likely to trigger sensitive skin or to cause redness and irritation. What’s more, every product is hypoallergenic and tested by dermatologists to ensure it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

There are also other deodorant options in the range, including a spray-on and a more traditional deodorant stick. All of these are free of the harmful chemicals listed above. Unlike some other brands, they do not offer an antiperspirant. There is a very simple reason behind this. Antiperspirants usually require aluminum which blocks the pores to stop sweating. Bionsen believes this isn’t the best option for most people; instead, we can use deodorants to get the same effect without the chemicals.

We mentioned that Bionsen contains four essential minerals, and this deodorant is no exception. But what are their effects? Firstly, calcium helps the skin to retain a moisture barrier and guards against irritation. Manganese is great for preventing premature skin aging, while copper enhances the production of beneficial compounds in the skin. Finally, zinc is great for the immune system and helps with skin renewal.

If you love the Bionsen deodorant range, why not give their other products a try? They now offer a few different body soap options and a hand sanitizer, with the powerful secret ingredients featured in their deodorant.

You may have heard of Aesop, as they are known for their luxury cosmetics, particularly their soaps and fragrances. This brand is serious about its formulations, ensuring that you’re getting the absolute best ingredients tied together with an incredible fragrance. Because their other products are so well known, many people are unaware that Aesop offers a spray deodorant. This luxurious product comes in a super convenient bottle that’s easy to take with you on the go. Not to mention, the bottle is made from recycled plastic, so it’s great for the environment too!

This secret weapon product contains the active ingredient zinc ricinoleate. Zinc ricinoleate is an ingredient derived from castor oil with strong anti-odor and anti-sweat properties. It’s a much better alternative to the aluminum used in many antiperspirants that blocks the pores. It also contains a myriad of essential oils, which are both fragrant and great for the skin. For instance, sage leaf oil helps to calm the skin and remove toxins. The deodorant also contains orange oil, rosemary oil, and lavender oil, which have countless benefits, including soothing properties. Finally, the deodorant contains witch hazel which removes odor-causing bacteria and wicks sweat. It also features an earthy, herby scent that isn’t gender specific.

If you’re not a fan of spray deodorant, try that brand’s roll-on option. It features the same key ingredient but includes wasabi extract, another natural anti-bacterial. It has a milky lotion texture, so it’s incredibly easy to apply and dries down nicely. If you’re concerned about certain ingredients, Aesop has a product for you. From alcohol-free to aluminum-free options, you’re covered. Surely we’ve convinced you now. If you place your order online, you’ll receive complimentary samples of their other products. From luxury fragrances to post-poo drops, it’s easy to get lost in their extensive collection of products. There is truly something for everyone.

With Dove’s vast range of deodorants and other products, it can be challenging to know where to start. But take it from us; if you deal with body odor, this is the one for you. It is an antiperspirant stick, meaning it will prevent sweating in the first place rather than just masking its effects. This means that you can be confident that you won’t have body odor, no matter what you’re doing. You could be exercising or just on the go, and be assured that you’ll be protected all day long. Using a more powerful product is essential if you frequently have smelly armpits. You want the maximum defense against any bad odors.

This is a water-based product. Therefore, it’s more hydrating and won’t strip your skin of its natural oils and moisture. This means the delicate balance of your underarm will be maintained to avoid irritation and redness. It’s perfect if you shave your underarms, as this can predispose you to irritation. Amazingly, this product achieves all of this while providing powerful protection. It also contains glycerin which enhances this effect. Glycerin is what dermatologists call a “humectant,” a compound that hydrates the skin. This doesn’t mean your underarm will be moist or sweaty; it actually means your skin will stay healthy so you can avoid excessive sweating.

Additionally, rich moisturizers are added to keep your skin soft and healthy. As we know, Dove is known for the moisturizers in their products, from soap to face cleansers. This product is no exception. In fact, the product is made up of ¼ moisturizers. Moisturizing isn’t just to keep the skin soft and healthy. It actually helps us to maintain the barrier function of the skin. So, if you’re not moisturizing correctly, you might actually find your body odor gets worse. Thankfully, this product has got you covered.

This particular deodorant comes in a delicate coconut and sandalwood fragrance that’s pleasant but not overpowering. However, if you’re not a coconut fan, try their range of delectable scents, from peony and rose water to jasmine and vanilla. We also love that this formula contains no drying alcohol and is 100% cruelty-free. All this on top of 48 hours of body odor protection? You couldn’t ask for more.

A more natural choice, this extra-strong deodorant from Salt & Stone is designed to last whatever the day throws at you. This product offers 24-hour protection without the need for harsh chemicals or artificial components. In fact, it contains no dyes, alcohol, parabens, or aluminum. These ingredients are found in many deodorants and antiperspirants but aren’t all that great for the skin. They can have nasty side effects, from blocking pores to causing irritation. We’ve been through the ingredients that this deodorant has ditched, but what does it contain?

One of the key natural ingredients in this product is probiotics. When you think about probiotics, you probably think about capsules that are great for your overall health, especially your gut. However, probiotics are also great for the skin when applied topically. Just like they influence your gut biome, they also boost the skin biome to eliminate the harmful bacteria that cause sweating. Another surprising ingredient is spirulina, which is excellent for reducing skin redness and irritation.

This deodorant also contains hyaluronic acid, a potent ingredient often featured in skincare. It’s great for the underarm because it attracts water. This feature keeps the skin hydrated but also rids you of excess sweat. Finally, this deodorant contains a specialized oil blend to moisturize your skin. This is really important as many deodorants can strip and damage the skin, and this option keeps your skin soft and healthy.

When it comes to fragrance, Salt & Stone are the experts. They even outline the different notes of each of their scents. With this deodorant, you have four choices. The option pictured above is the Santal scent. This choice is deep and woody, with top notes of cardamom and a sandalwood base. This makes it the perfect unisex deodorant. If you deal with sensitive skin, we’ve got you covered.

You may want to swap out this extra strength choice for another deodorant from Salt & Stone, the Natural Deodorant Gel. It is much less likely to trigger any skin flare-ups. However, it packs slightly less punch than the High-Performance Natural Deodorant. The Natural Deodorant Gel also comes with two unique fragrance options. We love the feminine scent of Bergamot & Hinoki, which is crisp and fresh.

This solid deodorant is bound to become your best friend if you deal with body odor. It’s in the name; this is a clinical strength product that is designed to provide you with maximum protection, even on your most active days. Secret has determined that there are three unique types of sweat. These are sweat from stress, sweat from heat or humidity, and sweat from activity. This product is designed to protect you from all of these—even if you’re experiencing them all at once! Many products are tested by dermatologists, but this product takes it one step further. It was actually designed with the help of dermatologists. Therefore, you can be assured it’s a highly effective option.

Some solid deodorants can be troublesome, especially if they don’t dry down properly. They also often leave a white cast or residue. Not so with this product. It dries down super quickly and easily and stays completely invisible. It comes in 8 different scents, so there’s something for everyone. You may like Clean Lavender or Nurturing Coconut. Or if you want something a little less fragrance-forward, try Shower Fresh. Additionally, for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities, try the Free & Sensitive option.

This incredible product works by creating an optimal pH in the underarm area. Often, we get excessive body odor due to imbalances and bacteria buildup, so creating the ideal pH environment is essential. Its active ingredient is aluminum salts, which provide a powerful antiperspirant effect. While some people don’t like or are sensitive to this ingredient, for people that it works for, it’s incredibly powerful and will leave you clean and dry all day. If you have any allergies or are sensitive to a particular ingredient, this product is listed on Smartlabel. Smartlabel is a website that lets you check out the ingredients list and see if the product is suitable for you. In addition to all this, PETA has certified this product as being cruelty-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

I am worried about excessive body odor. What should I do?

Do you feel that you have a bigger problem with body odor than most people? If this is the case for you, and you find it difficult to control this issue with a daily deodorant application, it’s worth speaking to a dermatologist. Some people have hyperhidrosis, a medical condition that causes excessive sweating and can also cause unpleasant body odor. A dermatologist can help you determine whether medical treatments or medications could help you with this, in addition to a suitable choice of deodorant.

Excessive body odor can also be caused by certain medications, stress, dietary changes, or even a complication of diabetes. Overall, it’s best to see a doctor or dermatologist in particular if you have any concerns. It’s essential that you immediately see a doctor if you’ve noticed a sudden, extreme change in your body odor or if you have any underlying medical problems.

What ingredients should I look for in my deodorant?

This is a difficult question to answer because it really depends on your needs and specific skin concerns. Aluminum salts are often used in antiperspirant products, and they’re a bit of a controversial ingredient. Some people love them because they’re extremely effective. However, for others, they trigger skin sensitivities and irritation. Zinc and titanium oxide are both fantastic for their antibacterial properties. It’s also good to look for hydrating and moisturizing ingredients in your deodorant. One example of this is hyaluronic acid. A good deodorant should maintain your skin’s natural barrier and keep your skin healthy.

I am very active. Which deodorant would you recommend?

Any good deodorant should be able to provide you with adequate protection to last through physical activities. In saying that, it’s essential to shower after any exercise and reapply deodorant for hygiene reasons. If you’re looking for something extra strong, there are a few deodorants on this list that advertise their effectiveness for physical activity. For example, the Blu Atlas deodorant is designed to effectively protect you, no matter what the day throws at you.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: