This Liquid Acne Patch Clears Breakouts Practically on Contact

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Pesky pimples pop up at any age and can happen at any time. Literally! Normally, we rely on using pimple patches as a quick fix to banish breakouts fast. The only problem? If we have plans, these patches aren’t ideal to use. You can put on makeup over the patch to make it look relatively invisible, but it’s not always an option depending on the size.

Luckily, this “patch” alternative from Dermalogica may be the most convenient option on the market. The targeted treatment actually turns into a truly invisible balm and helps zap zits away — and even prevents new breakouts from forming. Too good to be true? Not according to savvy shoppers!

Get the Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch for $34 at Dermalogica!

Even when you don’t see a pimple fully formed on the surface of your skin, you can feel its imminent arrival — which is when this treatment will come to the rescue! The gel-like consistency forms a film once you apply it to the spot in question, and it works equally as well if it’s too late and the pimple has already formed to completion. The “patch” treats your blemish and protects your skin from pollution and other irritants, while allowing your complexion to breath at the same time. It’s a bona fide winner!

The formula combines a unique blend of variables which soothe skin, combat breakouts and help prevent acne scarring. These include camphor, a potent 5% colloidal sulfur, and 4% niacinamide — which both work together to achieve the three main objectives. Though you may not see a full elimination of your pimple right away, it will reportedly help speed up the process and prevent you from picking at your skin.

Get the Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch for $34 at Dermalogica!

The best part about this treatment in particular is that it’s designed to seamlessly fit into your daily routine! The ultra-thin invisible film “patch” it forms allows you to put on makeup over the treatment, so you’re not wasting any time in terms of getting rid of the pimple. You can’t do that with stick-on patches! Reviewers say this treatment “has been a game-changer” for them and has left their skin clearer than ever before. Dermalogica is a wildly popular brand for a reason, and this new addition to their distinguished repertoire is about to be a summer staple. Join Us on our journey to acne-free skin — finally!

See it: Get the Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch for $34 at Dermalogica!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more adult acne treatments here and shop all of the incredible skincare products available from Dermalogica here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!