Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Handbags are the one accessory that we all carry at one time or another. Commuting to work? You’ve probably got an oversized tote or a luxe briefcase to store your work-issued laptop. Heading to an amusement park? Fanny packs are a helpful way to stash your child’s snacks and stay hands-free during amusement park trips. Small envelope clutches come in handy for formal occasions. Handbags are so important to our day-to-day lives, so it’s only right to personalize them with designer-looking bag charms.
Move over, minimalism! Maximalism is in, courtesy of bag charms. Celebs and influencers a like have decorated their luxe accessories with cool charms. From glistening fruit to coquette-inspired bows, there are so many fun bag charms to choose from. Do you love astrology? You can showcase your sign or pay homage to the cosmos with zodiac-inspired styles. You can pay homage to your name with cute initial charms. Frankly, there’s a bag charm for all of your hobbies and interests. With that in mind, we compiled a round-up of designer-looking bag charms that will deliver an influencer-level slay without breaking the bank. Check out our top picks ahead!
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cherry bag charm set is just too sweet. It comes in five different colors so you can switch them out daily — just $10!
2. Coquette Queen: Are you a fan of dreamy coquette-inspired bows? This sophisticated charm has several pearl accents including a chic a flower — just $13!
3. Pretty Pooch: Calling all pet parents! You can pay homage to your fur baby with this gold balloon dog charm. It looks just like one made by a luxury bag designer — just $6!
4. Bags on Bags: A purse charm for your purse? It doesn’t get much better than this pretty pink bag charm — just $15!
5. Lucky Find: You feel lucky every time you attach this green, white and gold charm to your favorite bag — just $13!
6. Citrus Find: When life hands you lemons, attach them to your handbag. Lol! This lemon charm has the perfect amount of bling, courtesy of rhinestone-shaped accents — just $6!
7. Good Vibes Only: Repel bad vibes with the help of this evil eye charm — just $5!
8. Fruity Florals: Use this strawberry and flower charm to combine your love of fruit and flowers — just $8!
9. Say My Name: Is there a letter or a name that has a special place in your heart? Put it on full display, courtesy of this initial charm — just $8!
10. Dainty Set: Pearls are so sophisticated and chic. This ribbon-shaped charm has a host of pearls decorated throughout — just $8!
11. Fly Away: Butterflies are synonymous with Y2K fashion. Channel the classic era with this acrylic charm — just $6!
12. Nature Babe: Serve Bohemian style with this metal and leather leaf charm — just $16!
13. Seeing Stars: You don’t have to wait until the sunset to see stars. Just take one look at this star charm — just $7!
14. Leather Bouquet: This isn’t your average bag charm. It has a unique leather floral design that sets it apart from other styles — just $9!
15. Last but Not Least: There’s no such thing as a bad day when you wear this strawberry and mushroom charm. It’s so cute. You won’t be able to do anything but smile every time you look at it — just $6!