Go Ahead and Treat Yourself to These Under-$100 Diamond Earrings





Marilyn Monroe was definitely right when she said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But there is something about diamonds that doesn’t make them a girl’s best friend: the price tag. We want to treat ourselves and buy ourselves a nice jewelry item that may include a diamond or two every now and again, but sadly we can’t always afford to.

Well, as you know, the Shop With Us team is here to help you out with all of your shopping needs. In order to solve this dilemma, we searched the internet for a piece of diamond jewelry that you can gift yourself without breaking the bank. And lo and behold, we came across these stunning diamond studs that are miraculously under $100!

See it: Get the Diamond Hub IGI Certified 10k Gold 0.10ct Princess Diamond Stud Earring (originally $229) for just $80 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Aside from engagement rings, of course, what’s more classic than a pair of simple diamond stud earrings? We strongly think that every jewelry-wearer needs to own at least one pair of nice genuine diamond studs for everyday use. Sometimes the price tag on these earrings can be a little steep, even though they’re arguably the simplest piece of diamond jewelry that exists. But this pair of Diamond Hub 1.10 carat studs that we found on Amazon come in at just $80, marked down from the original price of $229. That’s an incredible 65% off! This is a deal that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

The studs come in a classic princess cut, which is perfectly square. Although this pair is fairly small, dainty jewelry is all the rage right now, so they are perfectly on trend. These earrings are great to wear alone, or if you have multiple piercings to add as a cute extra accent to your ear jewelry look. You can choose between white gold or yellow gold posts, both of which are beautiful. Choosing between the two just comes down to your personal preference, but you can’t go wrong with either. They’re just adorable, plain and simple.

See it: Get the Diamond Hub IGI Certified 10k Gold 0.10ct Princess Diamond Stud Earring (originally $229) for just $80 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

It’s also worth mentioning that Diamond Hub also offers this same pair of earrings in different carat sizes. In fact, there are 10 to choose from which range from the featured 0.10 carat pair to a 0.4 carat pair. Of course, the price will increase with the size, but if you want to go bigger and have the budget to do so then absolutely go for it!

These diamond earrings are a great and affordable way to treat yourself, but they also make for an amazing gift for a special occasion. Be it a birthday, a graduation, a bridal shower or bachelorette party, or any life milestone for that matter, this is the perfect present for when you want to make an impression and give something fancy without maxing out your credit card. Whatever you choose to buy these Diamond Hub earrings for, they’re sure to make anyone that receives them feel special.

See it: Get the Diamond Hub IGI Certified 10k Gold 0.10ct Princess Diamond Stud Earring (originally $229) for just $80 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not the item that you’re on the lookout for? Check out more pieces from Diamond Hub and other jewelry available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!