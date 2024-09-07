Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Diane Keaton is one celebrity we can always look to for fashion inspiration. If you’re updating your closet for the fall, consider adding tailored, wide-leg pants to your wardrobe. The Oscar-winning actress was seen in Los Angeles with a monochromatic look, a fitted turtleneck, a one-button blazer, chunky combat boots and her signature wide-brim hat. What caught our attention were her wide-leg pants. While it may be hot in California, that didn’t stop the 78-year-old actress from opting for more classic fall fashion.

Wide-leg pants are the perfect transitional wardrobe piece you can wear with everything, from oversized sweaters and long-sleeve shirts to sneakers or boots. Plus, the relaxed silhouette looks polished and flowy, allowing you to dress it up or down effortlessly. You can wear them for countless occasions.

Related: Shoppers Receive 'So Many Compliments' on These Wide-Leg Pants — Just $30 Comfortable and stylish summer pants are tricky to come by. If you’re looking for flattering pants that slim the waist and are versatile enough to wear for multiple occasions, there are tons of options on the market, but only a few look as good as they promise. One pair that checks all of the boxes? […]

Ahead are the best wide-leg pants to channel Keaton’s look this fall.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Best Keaton Wide-Leg Pant Lookalikes

Automet Wide-Leg Trousers: These pleated, wide-leg pants offer a bold flair and a button closure. This pair comes in 13 colors that you can wear to work, and sizes range from S to XL. Kirundo Elastic High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants: Consider this pair if you’re looking to wear baggy pants for the day. These wide-leg pants feature a loose silhouette and front pleats. Nic+Zoe Women’s 31 Avenue Wide-Leg Trouser: This pair is made of polyester, rayon and spandex material. The wide-leg pants feature a side-zip closure and front darts. If you feel like channeling Barbie on a workday, these come in a pretty light pink color. Adrianna Papell Textured Wide-Leg Pant: These knit trousers feature a cropped, wide-leg shape that shows off your favorite pair of shoes. They also have an elastic waistband and side slant pockets. Club Monaco Kora Culottes: There’s nothing like feeling expensive when you wear something from Club Monaco. These cropped, wide-leg pants hit right at the mid-calf and come in sizes 00–14. They feature satin fabric and a bow detail at the waist.

Related: Copy Shanina Shaik’s Casual Cannes Look With These $28 Lookalike Pants Shanina Shaik has, of course, mastered the model-off-duty look. Shaik, 33, has been in France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. While she donned a gown for the red carpet on Wednesday, May 15, she was spotted in a more casual look the following day. Shaik wore a fitted long-sleeve black tee tucked into a […]