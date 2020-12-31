These Eyelashes Are So Comfortable, Fans Wear Them Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I have tried so many false lashes. I’m talking every drugstore brand up to the high-end mink ones. I’ve splashed out quite a bit of money on lashes, but I’m never happy with the ones I get.

Some don’t sit right on my eyes. Some get stuck and tug on my eyelids. Some are heavy, and I can feel them every time I blink. Many are cheaply made, and the lashes either fall off — or I can only wear them once or twice. I’m not willing to spend even more money on lash extensions, and mascara just doesn’t work for me. I hate when it gets clumpy and smears, and I hate having to aggressively rub my eyes to remove it.

Okay, so maybe I’m a little picky — but I know what I want, and I know what I like. And let me tell you, the options I’ve tried are just not cutting it. I have specific criteria for false lashes, and in the past, I haven’t been able to find one that checks off all the boxes.

Sure, I can find a pair that’s in my price range. I can find a pair that’s high-quality. But I can never find one that doesn’t compromise on at least one thing on my checklist. Here’s what I look for in a good pair of false lashes: high-quality, multiple uses, reasonable price point and comfortability.

After trying on countless pairs and going through so many brands, I finally found the best false lashes for me. They meet all the criteria on my list and completely changed my opinion on false lashes for the better.

I’m going to introduce you to my favorite beauty product, Doe Lashes…but once I finish, it may be your favorite too.

They Use Materials That Make All the Difference

High quality is one of the requirements on my list. This one is tricky because typically, the higher the quality, the higher the price. It’s also hard because so many different materials are used to make false lashes.

More expensive ones are often made from mink. Now, I’m not here to tell you what to do, but I always think you should be aware of how products are made before you support or buy them. Mink lashes come from minks that live in fur farms. I’ll leave it at that, but do your research — it’s not the best situation, and I try not to use products that are made of real fur.

Other companies use synthetic hair. This is similar to what some wigs are made of. This is typically (but not always) an indicator of a lower-quality product. It’s definitely the cheapest type and can most often be found in drugstores. Again, there’s nothing wrong with this if that’s what works for you. Personally, I find a lot of synthetic fibers to be cheap quality and look fake.

Other companies use real human hair to make their false lashes. These are a bit higher quality than synthetic hair, and people seem to have less irritation with these. If given the option, I’d rather not use a beauty product made from someone else’s hair.

Then there’s Doe Lashes. They are made from Korean silk, which is soft and lightweight. These are by far the best quality lashes I’ve ever used.

You Can Use Each Pair More Than Once

Another one of the requirements on my checklist for false lashes is that you can use them more than once. Some lashes I’ve tried barely made it through one use, let alone multiple times. Thankfully, this is not the case with Doe Lashes. I was able to use one pair 16 times. Yes, you read that correctly.

Their lashes are built to last for 16 uses if you take care of them properly. That means no ripping them off and leaving them on your bathroom counter. Peel them off gently and keep them in their storage container. Some people have even gotten more than 16 uses out of them when they don’t wear them daily.

They Have An Amazing Price Point

One of the harder points of false lashes is figuring out what a good price point is. I want the highest-quality product, but I don’t want to pay top dollar. Mink lashes range from $25-45 per pair. Yes, they’re a nice product, but they’re not cruelty-free and not suitable for anyone who’s allergic to animals.

Doe Lashes are $12.50 a pair; that’s half the price of mink lashes, and the quality of the Korean silk is even higher! Better quality and a better price. You definitely can’t beat that.

Plus, think about the fact that they last for 16 uses. If you don’t wear them every day, one pair could easily last you a month. Even if you do wear them daily, you would still be fine with two pairs a month.

Sure, drugstore lashes will be even cheaper. But you will be getting a low-quality product that is more likely to irritate your skin and eyes and possibly look more fake.

These Lashes Are Made for Comfort

They’re soft, light as a feather and so comfortable. I literally could not tell I was even wearing them. One day I went from the gym to work to happy hour, and they stayed put perfectly. My eyes didn’t get irritated at all, and it felt like I was wearing nothing.

I genuinely think it’s the Korean silk that makes all the difference. Plus, the band is made from super breathable cotton. In the past, I’ve used lashes that left red marks and irritation on my skin from the glue and cheap material used. I don’t have that problem with Doe Lashes.

Doe Lashes Come In Multiple Styles

Whether you want something natural for an everyday look, or something full-glam and fabulous, they’ve got options. They even have starter packs if you’re not sure which style will look best on you. The packs also come with a lash applicator, which is super helpful — especially if you’re new to false lashes.

No matter which style you pick, these lashes will help you feel confident and make you look even more amazing than you already do.

Doe Lashes Are Ethically Made And Cruelty-Free

As if Doe Lashes weren’t already impressive enough, they are dedicated to having a product that is ethically-made and cruelty-free. What does this mean exactly? It means the lashes contain no animal products or byproducts, and they are never, ever tested on animals.

I think this is so important, and I love it when a company is super transparent with their values and beliefs. Doe Lashes does all this, and they also care about the way their products are made and the wellbeing of the people who made them.

They perform routine checks with their vendors to ensure workers are being treated well and paid fairly. They never work with low-wage factories or places that have human rights’ violations in regards to labor.

Honestly, this is really impressive to me. There are not many companies out there that make this a priority. It’s just a huge added bonus to the fact that these are the best false lashes on the market.

You Need These Lashes

Seriously, you need these lashes. They’re a total game-changer when it comes to false lashes. They’re comfortable, high-quality, and last for multiple uses. They check off every item on my list of lash must-haves.

I can’t say that about any other brand of lashes. Once you try them, you’ll be hooked. They’re so easy to apply and take off. I felt like I was ready to start my own makeup channel on YouTube once I got the hang of using them. I love these Doe Lashes so much and I know you will too.

