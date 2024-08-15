This Impossibly Trendy Short-Sleeve Sweater Is Just $23 Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are plenty of comfortable tops to shop for, but the real challenge is finding ones you can transition into every season. We found a TikTok-viral short-sleeve color-block sweater that’s perfect to wear even in the summer heat. Best part? It looks like higher-end versions and it’s on sale for $23 at Amazon right now!

Related: This Top's Playful Sleeves Will Steal the Show Wherever You Go If we’re being honest, tops can be quite boring. You’re looking for a top for work, school, date night, brunch with friends or any casual-nice occasion, but a cute new one is hard to find. It doesn’t have to be anything super special, but it also needs to look good with your favorite black leather […]

The Dokotoo Crew-Neck Short-Sleeve Sweater is all over social media right now, and for a good reason: It looks similar to tops you can find at pricey retailers for a fraction of the cost! The top has a loose and relaxed fit that you can leave out for an oversized look or tucked in for more formal settings. It features a crew-neck design that isn’t tight around the neck, plus short sleeves to keep you cool.

Get the Dokotoo Crew-Neck Short-Sleeve Sweater for $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2024 but are subject to change.

The short-sleeve sweater is made with lightweight material, which makes it perfect for wearing during all seasons, even summertime! But what really steals the show is the color-block print. The simplicity of the print colors makes it a versatile piece to have in your wardrobe.

“This product still dumbfounds me, and I am already wondering if I should get a head start on the long-sleeved version for winter,” a five-star reviewer said. “The fit is fantastic, so perfect. The fabric is super surprisingly soft and thick — not thin at all. That is probably why it held up perfectly in the wash.”

Shoppers confirm it’s a versatile piece to have in your closet. “I bought this for work and it gives me a ton of options,” another wrote. “The color is great and bold. The material feels solid, not too thin, not too thick. The fit of the shirt is great, too. It isn’t tight fitted but does have shape and provides a flattering shape. This is well worth the purchase.”

“The picture of the shirt doesn’t do it justice,” a final reviewer said. “I saw lady on TikTok advertising the shirt and I saw it on her and it looks so cute! So I went ahead and purchased. It tried it on today and it is so cute! I want to get some more. It’s the right length I love how it rises up a little bit in the front and lowers in the back. The arms are not tight. It’s flattering.”

The top is available in 14 colors, and many are marked down for a limited time only, so hurry and grab it while you can!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Dokotoo Crew-Neck Short-Sleeve Sweater for $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2024 but are subject to change.