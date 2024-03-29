Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We get it: Although we’re technically in spring, it doesn’t feel like it in some corners of the country. While some are pulling out their flirty dresses and sleek skirts, others are rocking coats and boots. If you’re part of the second demographic, we have you covered! We found an easy, versatile half-zip pullover that’s fantastic for spring transitional weather — and it’s just $34 at Amazon!

The Dokotoo Women’s Sleeveless Half Zip Pullover is a sophisticated and simple piece to throw on top of your clothing for the finicky spring season. It features a 50% viscose, 28% polyester and 22% polyamide material composition for a breathable, sturdy but stretchy alternative. Due to its sleeveless design, it’s a garment that will keep you warm — but not too warm. Also, it has a chic zip collar design for an elevated touch that helps this pullover lean into the “rich mom” aesthetic.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Sleeveless Half Zip Pullover for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 29, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this cozy yet refined piece, you can team it with jeans and sneakers for a comfy and sporty look. That said, you can also rock it with sandals and a flowy skirt for an ensemble that allows you to catch a breeze while having a glamorous appearance! Further, this top comes in six colors — we love the white and gold flame variations — and has an S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this pullover, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This nice casual v-neck sleeveless top is a ribbed sweater with a half zip-up pullover. I love these sleeveless gems and would highly recommend them.”

Another reviewer said, “This sweater has very soft fabric and looks very stylish. I like the zipper detail so that you can choose how you want to wear it. You can easily layer it with other garments or wear it alone.”

Spring may technically be here, but if you’re not feeling the festive sunshine just yet, this sleeveless half-zip pullover may be the key to letting you stay cozy while allowing you to venture into breezy season staples.

See it: Get the Dokotoo Women’s Sleeveless Half Zip Pullover for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 29, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dokotoo here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!