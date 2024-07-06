Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A lot can be said about chiffon, but one of the most prescient things is that it looks good on just about anyone. So if you’ve been seeking out the very best outfit that you can show off in this summer (without sweating profusely in), you’ll want to turn your attention to this little Dokotoo number, which you can find at Amazon.

The Dokotoo Tiered Chiffon Dress is $42 at Amazon, and it looks so much more luxe than what its price tag suggests. We’re particularly excited by the bright pink dress, but it comes in a variety of eye-catching colors, just in case you need something a bit more low-key. As its name suggets, it’s crafted completely of chiffon, and its major feature is its plunging V-neck, which you’ll want to use as an opportunity to show off your favorite necklace or pendant.

While it does have long sleeves, they’re so lightweight and breezy you won’t even notice them. The dress itself is quite short, hitting the top of your thighs, and it can swing freely to give you a sense of freedom. Its empire waist makes it more flattering on multiple wearers, too.

Given that the temperatures have been ridiculously high across the country, this is the type of dress that you can wear for more sophisticated events or even just hanging out casually that you can dress up or down. It’s less than $50, so be sure to get yours while it’s still up for grabs. You’ll be glad you did, especially when fall begins to roll in.

