Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever searched the World Wide Web for self tanner, you know the deal. There are about a million different products, all promising a golden, glowing tan that’ll have your friends thinking you took a secret trip to Bali. But a few failed product trials — or even a single bad experience — can deter you from ever grabbing a bottle of mousse again, especially if the experience(s) left you patchy, sticky and stained.

Plenty of self-tanning mistakes are preventable, but you can’t fix a bad formula. We all want our summer tans to follow Us into fall and winter, so we’ve been testing a bunch of different self tanners ranging from $7 to over $50. At this point, we’re happy to report they yield hope for a tan girl winter! One of our absolute favorites is this luxury self-tanning mousse that doubles as a firming skincare treatment. It’s on the pricier side, but once you try it, you’ll see why!

In addition to DHA, this formula contains ingredients like squalene, jojoba oil, macadamia oil, sodium hyaluronate and a slew of skin-firming vitamins that work together to tighten, smooth and soften. Squalene is a well-known complexion booster, replenishing dry skin and deeply hydrating each layer. You’ll find it in many high-end skincare products, especially anti-aging ones!

Vitamins E and B5 join in to strengthen the skin barrier, restore elasticity, lock in moisture and support collagen production, all of which leave your skin radiant, glowy and soft. Knowing that the formula is free of parabens, sulfates and animal products is just icing on the cake!

And if you’re used to orangey tones, you can throw that PTSD out the window. This bestselling mousse leaves you with a natural-looking tan that looks and smells like a vacation. The formula is buildable, too, making it feel like a custom airbrush tan that costs hundreds! It’s easy to apply, fast-drying and comes out perfectly every time — if applied correctly, that is.

Just as with any self tanner, it’s crucial to exfoliate and shave 24 hours before, apply in circular motions using a tanning mitt (sparingly on the knees and elbows), let it dry before putting on clothes and wait for at least six hours before rinsing it off. You can leave it on for less time if you prefer a lighter tan, but if you want a deep and dark tan, put it on before bed to wake up a glowing goddess! You’ll also want to make sure you moisturize your skin throughout the week to keep your tan in tip-top shape.

So instead of succumbing to pale girl winter, join Us and splurge a little. This stuff is beyond worth it!

Get the Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse for $51 at Ulta!