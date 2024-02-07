Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a confession to make: I’m an absolute shopaholic when it comes to shoes… and more specifically, Dolce Vita shoes. It’s rare to find a brand which consistently comes out with cute designs that don’t hurt my feet, yet Dolce Vita seems to be the winner. From sandals, to boots, to heels and even sneakers, I have maybe six pairs from the brand.

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots for Every Type of Occasion Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear […]

Do I need any more? Probably not, but I just discovered that Dolce Vita is having a sneaky sale at Nordstrom. I can’t help myself, but a sale this good — many styles are up to 60% off — can’t be ignored, so I’ll be stocking up while I can. There’s no telling how long the sale will go on!

There are plenty of shoes to add to cart, but I’m sharing the ones that I absolutely can’t live without below. Happy shopping!

Dolce Vita Samare Western Boot — was $260, now just $100!

I’ve never really been a fan of the western styles (they remind me of my small hometown), although Dolce Vita’s design makes them feel a bit more city-chic with the super tall shaft, suede finish and higher block heel. The only issue is I’m having a tough time choosing between Taupe or Onyx!

Dolce Vita Fynn Knee High Boot — was $200, now just $120!

A solid pair of suede boots are a necessity in every winter and fall wardrobe, and these are about to be my new go-tos. I love the rich taupe color and the ’70s-esque design. Plus, I’ve found that Dolce Vita’s heeled boots are some of the most comfortable to walk in. You’ll be able to stomp around for hours in these bad boys!

Dolce Vita Ramson Western Boot — was $215, now just $86!

Another western boot option that doesn’t look too country, these two-toned ankle boots feature an intricate western-inspired design, sleek pointed toe and a slight block heel. Beyond the style, what really sold me on these was the reviews: “The leather is super soft and feels like great quality. The heel height is nice for everyday wear. I was surprised at how much I like these as I’m not really into cowboy boots,” one happy shopper says.

Dolce Vita Devote Sneaker — was $150, now just $90!

I do a lot of walking, so I blow through white sneakers quicker than I’d like to admit. In the past, I’ve gone for flat styles, although I’m smitten with the chunky sole on these Dolce Vita sneakers. I love that these look professional enough to wear to the office, but are still casual enough to wear out and about with friends. I have a feeling these will quickly become my most-worn shoes… and I’m sure they will for you too!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us