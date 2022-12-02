Classic Dr. Martens Boots Are Rarely on Sale — But We Found a Pair for 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sought-after brands at the top of their game often skip sending styles to the sale section — especially when their staple items are perpetually trendy. For Dr. Martens, it’s their classic combat boots, which are primarily purchased by footwear fans in traditional black leather.

Some of their more seasonal shoes get marked down, but how often do we find a pair of their most iconic silhouette up for grabs at a discount? It’s incredibly rare, but we stumbled upon a pair that’s on sale for a whopping 41% off at Nordstrom! This extended Cyber Week deal just launched, and we predict these beauties will fly off the virtual shelves — fast.

Get the Dr. Martens 1460 Boot (originally $170) on sale for $100 at Nordstrom!

We know these boots are not the smooth leather which many Docs devotees go for, but the patent leather version is just as versatile and beautiful. We might actually prefer this aesthetic thanks to the added drama the shine of the leather provides. Other than the material used throughout, these boots are built in the typical combat style we all adore. They lace up on the front and extend slightly past the top of the ankle, while boasting a low heel that measures in just under one inch.

If you’re familiar with Dr. Martens boots, you know that owning them is a labor of love which is seriously rewarding in the end. They take some time to break in, and it may not be the most pleasant process — but once they’re ready, you won’t be able to imagine your life (or shoe rack) without them! Best of all, they’re built to last. This is not a one-season wear situation. We tend to see boots like these on sale for a maximum of 20% off, so this discount is truly unheard of.

Maybe you’ve had Dr. Martens boots on your wish list for months but haven’t pulled the trigger yet, or perhaps you want to gift a pair to someone on your holiday shopping list. If either of these scenarios applies to you, consider picking up this pair ASAP. You never know when your size will run out or how long this sale price will last. There’s a reason why so many celebs swear by these boots!

