Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The old men in our lives were onto something! It doesn’t take a rocket fashionista to know chunky dad and granddad sneakers are ultra-trendy right now. Ever since extra-thick and cushiony New Balance sneakers made their way into the style spotlight, thick soles have been the name of the game. The thicker the better!

Thick-sole sneakers can yield either a classy or sporty look depending on how they’re styled, making them one of the most versatile sneakers on the market. Plus, the right ones have plenty of support! It’s no wonder our dads have always advocated for chunky soles.

Even designer brands like Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga have hopped on the chunky shoe train. I just got a pair of chunky sneakers on Amazon that look strikingly similar to Balenciaga’s $1,150 Triple S sneaker and when I tell you they’re style-altering, I mean it! I’ve had at least three people ask me if my shoes are designer.

These $35 sneakers have everything I want in a chunky sneaker without the heavy weight, stiffness and discomfort associated with some thick-sole shoes. The 2.5-inch outsole gives me a boost in height (and confidence!) while the comfy foam insole supports my feet, wicks away moisture and absorbs shock. Every step feels like walking on a plush cloud! And despite being soft, the insole provides ample stability.

The outsole is non-slip for optimal traction, making the shoes suitable for all terrains and weather conditions. I plan on wearing these sneakers this winter instead of boots when possible! An ultra-chic combination of (faux) leather and mesh materials is just a bonus.

To style these sneakers for the day-to-day this fall, try wearing them with wide-leg denim jeans, a loose sweater top and a crossbody bag. It makes the ideal outfit for hitting the pumpkin patch, meeting some friends for lunch or running to Target. Speaking of running, these shoes can also be worn for long walks, runs and workouts!

To go the athleisure route, wear the sneakers with leggings, a tank top and a cropped hoodie or with a fitted zip-up sweatshirt for a Pilates mom flair. I adore the sophisticated look of the black, white and tan variety, especially since those colors make up a good portion of my closet, but you can also grab these sneakers in solid colors.

And I’m not the only one who adores these shoes. One reviewer said she loves these chunky sneakers “so badly it hurts” while others say the compliments are endless. I couldn’t agree more! One tip: try ordering a half size up as this style runs small. Other than that, they’re dreamy!

Get the Dream Pairs Jaxon Platform Sneakers for $35 (originally $47) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

