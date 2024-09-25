Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are so many reasons to love the fall. You get to watch as nature turns beautiful foliage into different shades. Seasonal activities like pumpkin picking and corn mazes give Us time to bond with our loved ones outdoors. Best of all? Fall is the time of year to rock stylish sweater dresses.

Not just any sweater dresses. There are so many cute styles that you can throw on no matter where your plans take you this fall. Heading to a birthday party with your kids? There are midi and maxi dresses that are super comfortable and conservative. Did your significant other plan a romantic date night? There are body-hugging mini dresses that will make your partner smile all date night long. Even better? We found 16 cozy sweater dresses that cost less than $50 on Amazon. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Maxi Sweater Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This form-fitting mock-neck dress is ultra-slimming, courtesy of stretchy bodycon material. Best of all? It comes with a matching cropped cardigan!— was $54, now just $38!

2. Stripe Wraps: We can’t deny it. Wrap-style dresses are always a good idea. This rib knit dress has a wrap neckline with a slight plunge — $46!

3. Sleek Knot: Serve casual and chic vibes in this eye-catching maxi dress. It has a knot detail in the middle that highlights the bust— $48!

4. Cozy Vibes: You can’t go wrong with a roomy oversized number. This stripe dress is comfortable you can rock it alone or wear it over stockings or leggings— was $37, now just $33!

5. Off-the-Shoulder: Show a little skin in this shoulder-bearing long-sleeve dress— $39!

6. Chic Stripes: Prepare for endless compliments because this stripe dress is just that cute — $36!

Midi Sweater Dresses

7. Pockets ‘n Buttons: This flowy number has large buttons and functional pockets to keep your hands warm when you’re on the go on chilly fall days — was $46, now just $36!

8. V-Neck Serve: Love a cozy waffle knit print? This sweater dress has a cute button-down V-neck detail that allows you to play around with how much cleavage you’d like to showcase — was $40, now just $20!

9. Business Babe: You’ll be the talk of your next office meeting when you show up in this breezy dress. It features a long-sleeve turtleneck design on top and a flowy stripe skirt — $46!

10. Sweet Slit: We love this plush dress because it has chic yet subtle accents like a waist-cinching belt attachment and a slight side slit — $40!

11. Chic Rust: Rich hues like rust come alive during the fall. This snug midi dress channels the autumn-approved hue — was $60, now just $40!

Mini Sweater Dresses

12. Shopper’s Pick: This mock-neck cable knit mini is such a hit more than 100 shoppers purchased it in the past month— was $67, now just $33!

13. Exaggerated Collar: You’ll feel so warm and secure in this cable knit dress. It has an exaggerated button-down collar — was $70, now just $40!

14. Classic Knit: This chunky knit design is a hit every fall. This roomy-yet-snug dress is perfect for rocking with over-the-knee boots — $40!

15. Olive It: We love rocking different shades of green as fall rages on. This sassy dress comes with a button-down collar design — $33!

16. Last but Not Least: Sweater vests are one of this fall’s biggest trends. This oversized vest dress looks so posh styled with collared button-down shirts — was $40, now just $37!