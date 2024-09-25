Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that fall is here, we’ve tackled seasonal footwear trends and rich mom-approved tops. Now we’re checking stunning fall dresses off our list. When it comes to dresses in the fall, you can wear them anywhere. Whether you’re leading a big meeting and want to look extra profesh or hitting a boozy brunch with your besties, there’s a fall dress waiting for you. With our roundup of 14 fall dresses at Macy’s you’ll instantly look influencer-level chic.
Casual Fall Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, you can’t go wrong with a denim midi dress. You can keep it cute and casual with chunky booties and sneakers or dress it up with closed-toe heels or tall boots — $148!
2. Red Alert: This ravishing red mini dress comes in an assortment of fall-approved hues. Best of all? You can team it with leggings or thick stockings when the weather gets a little chilly — $54!
3. Yeehaw: Bring your love for Western-inspired fashion into the fall with this long-sleeve mini shirt dress. It has cool details along the shoulders that scream cowgirl style — was $80, now just $$40!
4. Sporty Chic: You’ll feel so sporty and chic in this roomy shirt dress — was $70, now just $42!
5. Boho Chic: If you loved rocking whimsical frocks this summer, it’s not too late. This trendy puff-sleeve dress fits the style requirement — was $60, now just $36!
Office-Approved Fall Dresses
6. Ombre Moment: Make a vampy statement when you show up to the office in the black and brown ombre dress — $159!
7. Flirty Flair: If your office has a more laidback dress code, you’ll feel sophisticated and chic in this long-sleeve option. Vibrant trim delivers a contrasting pop of color — $49!
8. Flutter Sleeves: The puff-sleeve detail on this midi dress ups the ante— $50!
9. All-Black Slay: This all black shirt dress is all business, but it features an embellished collar and sleeve detail that looks super-glam — $139!
Dressy Fall Dresses
10. Velvety Blues: You’ll feel equal parts comfortable and cute in this long-sleeve velvet number. It has an ultra-flattering silhouette that fits like a glove — was $90, now just $27!
11. Sweater Weather: Are you heading to a lowkey fall wedding? This turtleneck sweater dress has chic embellishment along the collar — $139!
12. Hottie-Approved: If you’re known for working up a sweat, style this sleeveless dress with your favorite cardigan or blazer — $159!
13. Glamour Girl: This shiny dress is the epitome of glam. It features glistening accents and comes with mesh sleeves — was $119, now just $24!
14. Suited ‘N Booted: Serve tuxedo-level chic in this fierce blazer dress — $188!