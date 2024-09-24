Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need some new fall tops to add to your wardrobe? Don’t just get anything — get a top that you’re going to actually be excited to reach for! The best way to do that? With our roundup of 17 loose and slimming fall tops that’ll make you appear both taller and richer!

Yes, you heard that right! We were able to find several fall-style tops that have a comfortable loose fit, but are also expensive looking and slimming on the body. And no, they don’t just come in one style. From pretty boho blouses to cute cowl neck styles, we found all kinds of fall tops to ensure you can find one that suits your style! Shop them below starting at just $15!

Related: 12 Dressy Fall Boots That Instantly Upgrade Your Cold-Weather Ensembles The season notorious for all things pumpkin spice, sweater and leather weather, and cozy chunky knits is upon Us. If there were ever any time of year to pull out dressy boots it’s fall. Whether you’re rocking a pleated mini skirt to the office or want to elevate a pair of jeans, you can’t go […]

17 Loose-But-Slimming Fall-Style Tops That Will Make You Appear Taller (and Richer)

Beautiful Blouses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This printed boho blouse is one of our favorites because of its flattering smocked design, v-neckline and comfortable flowy sleeves!

2. Boho-Chic! We love this floral-printed blouse for its eye-catching fabric, boho drawstrings and relaxed fit!

3. Free People-Lookalike: With its crochet detailing, swiss dot fabric and vintage feel, this top is like a Free People lookalike!

4. Easily Elevating: With its draped appearance and sheer chiffon fabric, this tunic blouse evelates any outfit instantly!

5. Prairie Princess: If cottage core is one of your favorite fashion trends, you’re definitely going to want to check out this prairie-style ruffled blouse!

6. Scandi-Style: This tie-front top is the perfect choice if you’re wanting to test out the recently popular Scandinavian style trend!

7. Cutest Cowl Neck: Perfect for going from the office to a date night is this cowl neck top that can be styled with trousers and jeans!

Related: 15 Fall Sweaters That Double As Outerwear Cheers, dear reader! We’ve officially transitioned from yet another hot girl summer to fall. Depending on where you live, the weather gets a little tricky during the fall. With changing seasons comes a need to revamp your wardrobe. One of the easiest ways to look your best as temperatures drop is by styling sweaters as […]

Everyday Go-To’s

8. Our Absolute Favorite! This pleated long sleeve top is our absolute favorite because of its versatile style that can be dressed up with jeans and heels and also down with leggings and tennis shoes!

9. Workout Essential: Of course, we also need comfortable work out tops and our recommendation is this curved-hem crewneck style from Lululemon!

10. Nicely Knitted: This sheer knitted top from Varley is giving such beach bonfire vibes with its relaxed fit and contrast buttons!

11. Worth the Splurge: We think this wide placket top from Anthropologie is worth the splurge since you can wear it for all kinds of occasions!

12. A Sweet Sweater: Not only will this crewneck sweater from Abercrombie be comfortable for its oversized fit, but also for its soft and cozy fabric!

13. Cozy Cardigan: Cozy up after long days at work in this oversized knit cardigan from Quince that’s made from a soft and breathable 100% organic cotton fabric!

Best of Button-Ups

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This waffle knit button up is one of our top favorites for its vintage-style fabric, cozy oversized fit and fall color selection!

15. Paisley Perfection: Give paisley print a try this season with this dressy button down top that also comes in several other pretty styles!

16. It’s Cuffing Season! Go into cuffing season with this cuff sleeve button down that has an oversized fit that can easily hide any bloating!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Cue the Cap Sleeve: Perfect for warmer fall days is this cap sleeve button down that can easily be layered with a jacket!