Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cheers, dear reader! We’ve officially transitioned from yet another hot girl summer to fall. Depending on where you live, the weather gets a little tricky during the fall. With changing seasons comes a need to revamp your wardrobe. One of the easiest ways to look your best as temperatures drop is by styling sweaters as outerwear.

Related: Look Like a Rich Mom With the Styles That NYC's Elite Wear After hanging around on the Upper East Side for nine years, I have the wealthy fashions down to a tee. In fact, I can spot Manhattan’s elite from blocks away, all because of what they’re wearing. The following styles will help you emulate their aesthetic — but for a whole lot less. Find your rich […]

Oversized cardigans and sweatshirts are ideal options for everyday wear. Elevated sweaters with refined accents are ideal options for dressy occasions or work. Plus, some styles are so chic that you can wear them solo as a top or layer them with blouses, graphic tees or turtlenecks. The weather may be cooling down, but it presents the perfect opportunity to stay dressed to impress. Read ahead to discover fashionable, functional and affordable sweaters that you can wear as outerwear this fall. Snag seasonal sweaters that double as outerwear ahead!

1. Shopper’s Pick: You can’t go wrong with a bestselling new release. This shopper-approved oversized cardigan has a two-toned color-block silhoeutte and chic puff sleeves — $40!

2. Soft Knits: This roomy knit sweater is flying off the shelves. Over 1,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month — was $59, now just $38!

3. Elegant Quilt: Are you on the hunt for a rich mom-approved look? This quilted cardigan has an elegant design and gold button details for a luxurious touch — $32!

4. Cropped Classic: This knit cardigan has a signature fall fabric that’s sure to keep you warm — $40!

5. Trippy Checker: Everyone will want to know where you snagged this trippy checkerboard cardigan. The black-and-white pattern is the ultimate conversation starter — $37!

6. Contrast Trimming: Subtle accents up the ante on this rich mom-style jacket. Unique trimming along the collar, hem and pockets give a unique flair — $33!43

7. Autumnal Hues: We can’t get enough of neutral shades during the fall. This heavyweight cardigan has a cute diamond checkerboard design and it comes in a brown and white shade that we love — was $40, now just $37!

8. Fall Fuzz: Plush, fuzzy fabrics come alive when as the weather cools down. This affordable cardigan has the coziest fabric — $10!

9. Versatile Vibes: This cozy sweater is so unique because it looks like an actual jacket — $33!

10. The Blues: This tweed-style cardigan comes in so many fun fall colors, including a dreamy blue shade — was $36, now just $33!

11. Cute Coatigan: You’ll want to add this coat and cardigan hybrid to your cart ASAP. Along with luxe soft fabric, it comes with fun trimming and functional front pockets — $40!

12. Casual Cutie: Whether you spend weekends at your children’s outdoor sports games or heading to the movies to catch their favorite movies, this maxi-length hooded sweatshirt will keep you nice and warm — $40!

13. Boss Babe: No one in your office will be able to tell that this work-approved blazer is actually a sweater — $37!

14. Sophisticated Serve: It may be a little to chilly to go sailing aboard a luxe yacht, but you can still serve nautical style with this striped sweater — was $60, now just $43!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Cozy Fabric: This cable knit hoodie offers warmth from the inside out, courtesy of a plush, fuzzy lining — $56!