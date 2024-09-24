Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The season notorious for all things pumpkin spice, sweater and leather weather, and cozy chunky knits is upon Us. If there were ever any time of year to pull out dressy boots it’s fall. Whether you’re rocking a pleated mini skirt to the office or want to elevate a pair of jeans, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dressy fall boots. We rounded up 12 sophisticated and refined fall boots on Amazon.

Prepare for endless compliments because these seasonal staples are just that stylish. From designer lookalikes to kitten heels and ever-trendy Chelsea boots, there are so many styles of boots to rock to your endless activities this fall. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These black leather booties have a chunky gold heel for a chic pop of color — was $56, now just $44!

2. Celeb-Approved Brand: A-listers like Katie Holmes can’t get enough of Franco Sarto’s stylish footwear. The celeb-loved brand has a classic pair of black leather riding boots that you can style with so many seasonal pieces — $118!

3. Itty Bitty Heel: These suede booties are so comfortable and cute. They come with an itty bitty kitten heel for maximum comfort — $45!

4. Double Trouble: These chunky ankle booties combine two of fall’s notorious fabrics, suede and chunky knit — was $50, now just $43!

5. Wardrobe Staple: These little black booties come in handy whether you’re clocking in at work or relaxing on a romantic date night — was $40, now just $30!

6. Shimmer ‘N Shine: Make a bold statement in this stone-encrusted Betsey Johnson booties — was $89, now just $50!

7. Berry Blast: Ravishing red shades are an undisputed hit in the fall. These kitten heel boots come in a vampy red wine style — $65!

8. Biggest Splurge: Looking to spend a pretty penny? These suede Dolce Vita boots have a cute kitten heel and they’re made to last — $249!

9. Slouchy Slay: Whether you’re rocking an itty bitty wool mini or a flowy midi skirt, these slouchy knee-high boots are a perfect match — $60!

10. Soft Accents: There’s no denying how much we adore suede in the fall. These stacked heel booties have a coquette-approved bow at the ankle — $52!

11. Short Stuff: Not a fan of tall boots? These Chelsea-style ankle booties are perfect for dressing up your outfits this autumn — was $50, now just $43!

12. Last but Not Least: Want to look like you paid thousands of dollars for your fall footwear? Snag these knee-high suede boots. They look just like a style made by a designer brand for less — was $73, now just $64!