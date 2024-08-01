Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you love shopping for home decor at Walmart, you’ll want to plan on adding even more items to your cart, because Drew Barrymore just dropped new decor from her line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, before the start of the fall season. The new launch includes affordable throws, pillows and artwork that would cost nearly double the price at other retailers. Barrymore also included plush bath linens in the collection that boast vibrant colors and prints. All of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore pieces are affordable — starting at $7!

Ahead, see the best newly launched home decor from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Amber Ribbed Glass Cordless Table Lamp

Can you believe this table lamp is only $17? It has a ribbed glass shade and a sleek gold base that adds ambiance to any room in your home. It is battery-operated and sits at six inches high.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Round Burlwood Tabletop

The Round Burlwood Tabletop Tray is another top pick from the new Beautiful by Drew Barrymore launch. The $25 tray adds an organic design element to your island or dining room table. It’s perfect for displaying a vase, pictures or a candle.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Bronze Gold Framed Black Line Sketch Silhouette Wall Art

While shopping for new home decor, pick up some artwork. This classic line sketch silhouette art is housed in a 20-inch by 16-inch frame for $20!

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Cozy Striped Porcini Chenille Throw

Fall is on the horizon, which means you’ll need some cozy throws to keep you warm while you lounge on the couch with your favorite Netflix series. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a quality blanket thanks to the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Cozy Striped Porcini Chenille Throw — just $30!

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Cognac Ceramic Vase

You can style this vase with pretty eucalyptus or seasonal stems! The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Cognac Ceramic Vase is only $13!

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Medium Decorative Wooden Box

Decorative boxes like this one are excellent for storing photos, jewelry, trinkets, remote controls and more! It’s crafted with an intricate wood grain, which gives it an earthy brown hue — get it for $13!

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful Tonal Houndstooth Cotton Slub Decorative Pillow

This decorative pillow adds a pop of color to your room. It features two-tone houndstooth patterns and corner tassels and is available in three colors: rust (above), black and sage. There are also tiny tassels attached to all four corners. Each pillow is $20.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Textured 6-Pack Towel Set

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore’s new launch also includes towels that instantly upgrade your bathroom. This $3o pack comes in a set of six and features a stunning blue hue.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Handwoven Jute Outdoor Doormat

We love this jute rug that’s welcoming. It’s best for placing at your door and can withstand all elements — only $15!

