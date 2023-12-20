Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like finding a skincare product you just can’t live without. You know the vibes — you get so excited to come across a new step in your routine because it transforms any skincare concerns you may have. When you find a product you love, you want to shout from the hills and tell everyone just how amazing it is.

Like Us, celebrities get equally excited when they come across a skincare product they love. Back in 2020, Shania Twain opened up to Glamour about the skincare product that keeps on giving. The Grammy-winning singer beamed, “Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil is my favorite face oil. I remove makeup with it and wear it in the morning and night after washing my face.” She went on to add, “I always apply it before using moisturizer. It brings color to my face instantly and leaves it feeling so lovely,” Twain is such a fan of the oil that she announced that she gifted it to several of her friends and family for Christmas. “Gotta share the love,” she said. We couldn’t agree more!

Get the Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil for $30 at Amazon!

In case you haven’t tried it out yet, the luxurious oil is a game changer. The Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil is enriched with all-natural marula oil without any interference from chemicals or additional fragrances. It reduces fine lines, wrinkles, redness and blotchiness in one fell swoop. It also works to improve your skin’s elasticity in the process!

As a side note, you can use this trusted oil in more than one way. For best use, apply one to two drops under the eye to minimize the appearance of fine lines and rejuvenate fragile skin. If your skin needs an overall upgrade, apply a drop of the oil into any moisturizer to boost the skin barrier with fatty acids. You can also apply drops of marula oil onto your fingertips to soften and moisturize your cuticles. No more hangnails!

Verified customers have left reviews on Amazon detailing their experience with the luxe oil. According to shoppers, it’s the “best moisturizer boost” they have found. One shopper became a particularly huge fan after successfully using the marula oil “which harbors bad news for my wallet, but potentially GREAT news for my skin,” they joked. “If you are on the fence, I would encourage you to try it,” the same savvy shopper advised.

Who knows? This may be your new holy grail to share with your crew!

