Any sale is newsworthy in the world of a shopping writer, but a brand’s biggest sale yet? That deserves a headline all on its own. That’s why we’re coming to you with DSW’s biggest semi-annual sale to date — and it includes discounts on all of your favorite brands like Birkenstock, Steven Madden, New Balance and so much more.
DSW made sure you’d get a discount on almost anything on its site, as long as you have a minimum spend of $49, which is so easy to do when it comes to shoes. When you use the code GOODBYEJUNE, you get $10 off a purchase of $49, $20 off a purchase over $99 and $60 off any purchase above $199. But you’ll want to act quickly on this one, as it only lasts from now through June 30.
DSW is also, however, offering a major sale on its clearance section, which gives you a little extra time to shop, as that lasts from now through July 7. Some highlights from the clearance section we have our eye on include the Nike Interact Run Running Shoe for summer workouts, which is now 20% off. But of course, we could always use just one more pair of sandals for the season, and the Crown Vintage Kehra Wedge Sandal is such a beauty and is now 33% off. Note: This is likely to be DSW’s biggest sale until Black Friday, so if there’s something you really want, we recommend going for it now while you can still save.
Best Sandals on Sale to Shop
Whether you’re more of a comfy sandal lover or someone who prefers them with more style, DSW’s sale on sandals has all of that and more. Styles like the Steve Madden Hayden Sandal are a perfect versatile pick, as it pairs with everything from skirts to dresses, jeans and more for both work and weekend activities. The Clarks Cloudstepper Sunmaze Tide Sandal is great for keeping your feet comfortable on days filled with walking, like at sporting events or farmer’s markets.
- Steve Madden Hayden Sandal — was $80, now $60!
- Crown Vintage Kehra Wedge Sandal — was $70, now $47!
- Dolce Vita Emmie Flat — was $120, now $70!
- Clarks Cloudsteppers Sunmaze Tide Sandal — was $55, now $40!
- Steve Madden Rileey Sandal — was $80, now $60!
Best Sneakers on Sale to Shop
Save now on every type of tennis shoe you may need to add to your closet, whether that may be everyday stylish pairs or extra comfy styles to keep your foot health in check. Summer workout sessions will be that much easier thanks to the Nike Interact Run Running Shoe, while the New Balance 237 Sneaker makes for a great shoe to pair with more everyday casual outfits.
- Nike Interact Run Running Shoe — was $85, now $68
- New Balance 237 Sneaker — was $80, now $70 (with GOODBYEJUNE code)!
- Puma Club II Era Sneaker — was $70, now $60 (with GOODBYEJUNE code)!
- Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Platform Sneaker — was $100, now $70!
- Adidas Breaknet Sleek Sneaker — was $65, now $55 (with GOODBYEJUNE code)!
Best Flats and Clogs on Sale to Shop
Great for pairing with work slacks at the office or jeans for a casual Saturday brunch, invest now in a new pair of flats while they’re still marked down. A trendy style right now, you can get the mesh Steve Madden Caring Mary Jane Flats for 33% off. And in a rare sale for the brand, you can also get the Birkenstock Boston EVA Clogs while they’re still $10 off.
- Calvin Klein Bronte Flat — was $79, now $70!
- Kelly & Katie Sasha Ballet Flat — was $80, now $45!
- Steve Madden Caring Mary Jane Flat — was $89, now $60!
- Birkenstock Boston EVA Clog — was $60, now $50!
- Journee Collection Aniee Mule — was $80, now $50!
Best Heels on Sale to Shop
With all of the weddings summer and fall usually add to our calendars, making sure we have good heels to pair with all of our wedding guest dresses is a must. Right now, you can save on everything from the classics, like this Kelly & Katie Hailee block heel sandal, to trendier styles like the Marc Fisher Luminos metallic pointed-toe pump.
- Kelly & Katie Hailee Sandal — was $60, now $40!
- Steve Madden Ansel Sandal — was $100, now $60!
- Naturalizer Bristol Sandal — was $99, now $70!
- Marc Fisher Luminos Pump — was $89, now $60!
- Mix No. 6 Jaleena Wedge Sandal — was $65, now $50!