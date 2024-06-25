Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yell it from the rooftops! Tory Burch is hosting itsSemi-Annual Sale and there’s only one week left to shop. From now until July 3, you can grab an extra 25% off everything from shoes and handbags to accessories and jewelry.

We’re pretty sure the sale items will sell out quickly though, so we’re loading up our carts and adding our credit card info stat to snag these deals. The sale has been live for over a week already, so now’s the time to hop on! It’s not too late to find your new favorite summer shoe, handbag or accessory, so check out our top picks below! All will help you nail the rich mom aesthetic you seek.

So go grab a glass of something sparkly and let’s do this thing!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you found a slip-on sandal to replace all of your other ones! These cloud sandals have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from hundreds of reviewers, many calling them the “most comfortable shoes” and the “perfect” sandals. The color scheme is ideal for summer!

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t decide between getting a new shoulder bag and a new crossbody? Do both! This iconic bag is made of luxe pebbled leather with a microfiber interior. Designed with roomy interior and exterior pockets, the bag is sure to fit all your essentials (and more!).

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re stunned by how dainty and elegant this 7-millimeter bracelet is. It adds a pop of color to your outfit without being overpowering, making it the ideal quiet luxury piece. Grab it in a gold or silver variation . . . or — if you’re like Us — both!