Comfort is key, especially when you’re walking around during the hot summer. Many of Us will spend the next few months strolling around the city, hosting family events, and traveling to sunny destinations. The last thing we want is to be caught in the extreme heat wearing uncomfortable shoes. Thankfully, there are comfortable summer shoes that you can walk for miles in.

We’ve rounded up cozy options from retailers like Amazon and Walmart that you can wear everywhere from the beach to an amusement park. There are bestselling sandals with cushioned soles and orthopedic options that work well for shoppers with plantar fasciitis. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, bestsellers are always an ideal option. These thong sandals have a cushioned sole for comfort and a cute knot design for style!

2. Major Sale: Don’t you just love snagging comfy shoes for less? These canvas-style slip-ons were purchased more than 400 in the past month and they’re on sale for 38% off!

3. Ballet Babe: These ballet flats are so soft and cozy that you won’t have to change into a different pair of shoes when you’re commuting!

4. Cozy Knits: Since we’re on the topic of officewear, these square-toe ballet flats are so trendy and have a chic kitten heel!

5. Clumsy Girl-Friendly: Are you notorious for slipping and sliding? Anti-slip shoes just may be a helpful addition to your footwear collection. These pull-on sneakers have lightweight and breathable fabric for ventilation!

6. Crochet Cut-Outs: If you’re a lover of shoes with airy ventilation, you’ll want to check out these espadrille-style flats. They come in 5 neutral shades that you can pair with just about any color this summer!

7. Arch Support: Orthopedic shoes provide peak comfort. These comfortable thong flip-flops are great for shoppers with plantar fasciitis!

8. Floral Cut-Outs: These lightweight moccasin-style flats have a cute cut-out floral print design and a padded insole for extra comfort!

9. Last but Not Least: Cloud shoes are a viral style that picked up notoriety on social media! These colorful slides are perfect for wearing inside the house and outside!