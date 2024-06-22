Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you spend too many hours standing in the mirror trying to figure out what you want to wear to work, then it’s time to expand your wardrobe. There’s a ton of different ways to style yourself if you have to wear business casual looks every day. It’s not all shapeless polos and pantsuits. Today’s business casual dress looks like a real serve, and if you haven’t seen any of it, you’ll want to remedy that quickly.

We’ve curated a wide selection of plenty of amazing business casual looks that you can put on if you want to change your everyday style. There’s a little something for every body type, and you’ll love showing off your new wardrobe the next time you work in the office. Say goodbye to all those boring slacks and tops you’ve been relegated to for the longest time.

15 Business Casual Looks To Turn Corporate Days Into Corporate Slays

1. Maroon Midi: This maroon suit will cling to your curves and make you look like a dangerous boss babe no matter your day job – just $47!

2. Winning in White: Look like a vision in white with this modern take on the business suit with peplum accents – just $58!



3. Sexy Sheath: No one will be able to tell you a thing when you wear this navy sheath dress with white stitching – just $41!

4. Stretchy Suit: This look seems like an ordinary two-piece suit but it has a gorgeous fanned back for fun flair – just $47!



5. Crisp Collar: This beautiful suit is the perfect power move that does more than a traditional suit would – just $95!

6. Cool Colors: Rock this colorful dress and all eyes will be on you – just $28!

7. Madame President: Serve some serious classiness in this president-like look – just $43.

8. Pencil Pusher: This pink wiggle dress will make you look like more than just a secretary – just $48!

9. Pink Texture: You’ll want to run your hands down this pink top’s fun wavy print – just $17!

10. Striped Jumpsuit: This black with bright white lines will have everyone turning their necks to check out what you’re wearing – just $35!

11. Flower Power: Slip into this gorgeous blouse adorned with flowers for the best day at the office – just $24!

12. Plaid Pants: These comfy trousers are a mix of modern and vintage and are super easy to style – just $28!

13. Black and White: This monochromatic 2-in-1 collared shirt is the perfect option for the office – just $23!

14, Stretchy Bootcut: Pull on these high-waisted elastic trousers with fun military buttons for a unique look – just $34!

15. Killin’ it in Khaki: These comfy khaki trousers are loose but comfy in all the right ways – just $40!