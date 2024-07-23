Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to taking care of hair, of course, it’s essential to have a lineup of shampoos, conditioners and serums. However, the styling tools you use are also important for hair health. Luckily, Dyson products make it easy to style your hair without adding excessive heat damage to locks, which causes frizz, breakage and pesky flyaways. And we have even more good news: The brand just launched an exclusive gold colorway at Ulta on its bestselling products like the beloved Airwrap Multi-Styler, Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Airstrait Hair Straightener, and they’re already selling fast!

Related: If You Splurge on 1 Dyson Product, It Should Be This Straightener-Dryer Hybrid Dyson has completely taken the hair world by storm — there are few brands as highly recommended by professional stylists, celebrities or beauty editors. If you skim through any “best of” hair tool round-ups, there’s no doubt you’ll find at least one of Dyson’s innovations. With such notoriety and prestige, you may have even considered […]

Dyson’s latest launch at Ulta still includes the brand’s innovative technology that cuts styling time in half, but now the tools are featured with striking gold contrasts, ultra-matte Onyx and a pop of red. The dark, sleek lines are distinct and make the tools a classic piece to add to your haircare arsenal. The new colorway is only available while supplies last.

Ahead, learn more about Dyson’s bestselling hair tools at Ulta.

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airwrap Multi-Styler in Onyx Black and Gold

Now, you can grab the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler in the striking new colorway: Onyx black and gold. It still features Dyson’s unique technology, which helps dry, curl, shape, smooth and hide flyaways with no heat damage in half the time it takes your other tools. The Airwrap Multi-Styler includes six versatile attachments suited for all hair types and lengths.

Get the Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airwrap Multi-Styler in Onyx Black and Gold for $600 at Ulta!

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Supersonic Hair Dryer in Onyx Black and Gold

Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is also part of the new exclusive colorway launch at Ulta. Designed innovatively, the hair dryer protects strands from heat damage and increases smoothness by 75%, according to Dyson. It also works to increase shine and decrease frizz as you dry, leaving a sleek and silky finish. The hair dryer includes five attachments.

Get the Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Supersonic Hair Dryer in Onyx Black and Gold for $430 at Ulta!

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airstrait Hair Straightener in Onyx Black and Gold

The Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener is known for straightening hair in a flash, even when it’s wet. It’s created with precise directional airflow that dries, straightens and styles with one tool. It’s designed for all hair types and textures and doesn’t leave strands with heat damage! This Dyson tool doesn’t include any attachments, but you won’t need them thanks to the impressive results the Airstrait provides.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airstrait Hair Straightener in Onyx Black and Gold for $500 at Ulta!