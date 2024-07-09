Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Taking the leap and buying a brand-new Apple product is hard! While a chic new gadget is always exciting, there’s no getting around the guilt of spending a large chunk of money . . . or so you thought! It’s almost Amazon Prime Day, people — that means you can get AirPods, iPads, computers, Apple Watches and accessories at prices you won’t feel guilty about!
But what most people don’t know is that there are a bunch of deals happening right now — before Prime Day — that you can grab before the rest of the world does. Everything from MacBook laptops and headphones to Apple Pencils and AirTags are on sale! There couldn’t be a better time to refresh your Apple products (and not have to do it for another five years).
Top picks below!
Best Early Prime Day Apple Headphone and AirPod Deals
Move over, Bose! These over-ear headphones have noise-canceling features, personalized spatial audio, up to 20 hours of listening or talk time and automatic switching between your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Grab a pair of headphones or a new pair of AirPods!
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation — originally $129, now $69!
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation — originally $249, now $169!
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — originally $169, now $129!
Best Early Prime Day Apple iPad and Laptop Deals
How fun is drawing on an iPad? iPads are suitable for work, school and leisure alike. Grab a new 10th-generation one or an older model! And if you need a new laptop, you can get at least $100 off right now.
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch — originally $599, now $564!
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro — originally $1,599, now $1,449!
- Apple iPad 9th Generation — originally $479, now $379!
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air — originally $1,099, now $999!
Best Early Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals
We love them, but they’re so easy to lose. Yes, we’re talking about Apple Pencils! You can grab a new one (or an extra, just in case) on sale along with AppleTags, wireless chargers and adapter kits.
- Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter — originally $69, now $65!
- Apple Magic Mouse — originally $79, now $68!
- Apple MagSafe Charger — originally $39, now $34!
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Adapter — originally $59, now $40!
Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
Why wait on getting everyone’s favorite wearable gadget? Apple Watches have GPS tracking, fitness tracking, cellular connectivity and so much more. If you don’t have one, this is your sign to hop on the train!
- Apple Watch Series 9 With Midnight Aluminum Case — originally $400, now $329!
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) — originally $249, now $190!
- Apple Watch Series 9 Winter Blue Sport — originally $399, now $329!
- Apple Watch Series 6 — originally $165, now $156!