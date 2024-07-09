Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taking the leap and buying a brand-new Apple product is hard! While a chic new gadget is always exciting, there’s no getting around the guilt of spending a large chunk of money . . . or so you thought! It’s almost Amazon Prime Day, people — that means you can get AirPods, iPads, computers, Apple Watches and accessories at prices you won’t feel guilty about!

But what most people don’t know is that there are a bunch of deals happening right now — before Prime Day — that you can grab before the rest of the world does. Everything from MacBook laptops and headphones to Apple Pencils and AirTags are on sale! There couldn’t be a better time to refresh your Apple products (and not have to do it for another five years).

Top picks below!

Best Early Prime Day Apple Headphone and AirPod Deals

Move over, Bose! These over-ear headphones have noise-canceling features, personalized spatial audio, up to 20 hours of listening or talk time and automatic switching between your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Grab a pair of headphones or a new pair of AirPods!

Best Early Prime Day Apple iPad and Laptop Deals

How fun is drawing on an iPad? iPads are suitable for work, school and leisure alike. Grab a new 10th-generation one or an older model! And if you need a new laptop, you can get at least $100 off right now.

Best Early Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals

We love them, but they’re so easy to lose. Yes, we’re talking about Apple Pencils! You can grab a new one (or an extra, just in case) on sale along with AppleTags, wireless chargers and adapter kits.

Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Why wait on getting everyone’s favorite wearable gadget? Apple Watches have GPS tracking, fitness tracking, cellular connectivity and so much more. If you don’t have one, this is your sign to hop on the train!