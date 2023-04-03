Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Easter is almost here! The holiday falls on Sunday, April 9 for 2023, which means there are only days left to prepare. Looking for some cute and funny gifts to give out as prizes for your Easter egg hunt?

We’ve picked out 13 of the cutest and funniest Easter gifts on Amazon Prime below, with options for young kids, teens and even adults. We have beauty picks, activity kits, soft plushes and more. Scroll down to start shopping!

Tonymoly Pocket Bunny Perfume Bar

These adorable, portable perfume sticks are perfect for pre-teens to adults. Buy a single or the assorted pack!

Starting at $13.00 See it!

Book of Bunny Farts

This hilarious, number one bestselling books is made for ages “0-100”!

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See it!

Happypop Blue Bunny Socks

Socks are always a great gift, especially when they’re as cute as these!

Was $14 On Sale: $12 You Save 14% See it!

Petbsnvb Bunny Carrot Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy

We love the pastel rainbow version of this popping toy for Easter, though it’s available in white too!

Starting at $8.00 See it!

Dibble Dabble Funny Bigfoot Easter T-Shirt

Even Bigfoot wants in on the action! This funny tee comes in men’s, women’s and youth sizes!

$20.00 See it!

Tonymoly Petit Bunny Gloss Bar

Here’s another ultra-cute find from Tonymoly. These glossy lip balms will be a hit!

Starting at $8.00 See it!

Joyin 24-Pcs Foam Easter Magnet Craft Kit

Looking for a crafting activity besides dyeing eggs? This magnet craft kit is another fun (and cleaner!) option!

$19.00 See it!

BeiyeiDei Butter Slime 8-Pack

Not every gift needs to be fully Easter-themed. These pastel slimes are fun, silly and stretchy. A fun activity for kids, a nice stress reliever for adults!

Was $16 On Sale: $9 You Save 44% See it!

Mvsdiscv Easter Bunny Strawberry Reversible Plush

Zip up this plush and it’s a strawberry — unzip it and see how it transforms into a precious bunny toy with big, floppy ears!

$23.00 See it!

Easter Time Bite Me T-Shirt

Here’s another funny tee to wear to Easter dinner. Available in toddler sizes up to adult sizes — and in 10 colors!

$20.00 See it!

Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Variety Pack

The ultimate colorful candy for Easter!

$19.00 See it!

Jonky Spa Wash Bunny Headband (3-Pack)

The perfect accessory for pulling your hair back when you’re washing your face!

$12.00 See it!

Fun Little Toys 10-Pcs Easter Finger Puppets

These bunny and chick finger puppets are water-safe too!

$17.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Easter products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!