Easter is almost here! The holiday falls on Sunday, April 9 for 2023, which means there are only days left to prepare. Looking for some cute and funny gifts to give out as prizes for your Easter egg hunt?
We’ve picked out 13 of the cutest and funniest Easter gifts on Amazon Prime below, with options for young kids, teens and even adults. We have beauty picks, activity kits, soft plushes and more. Scroll down to start shopping!
Tonymoly Pocket Bunny Perfume Bar
These adorable, portable perfume sticks are perfect for pre-teens to adults. Buy a single or the assorted pack!
Book of Bunny Farts
This hilarious, number one bestselling books is made for ages “0-100”!
Happypop Blue Bunny Socks
Socks are always a great gift, especially when they’re as cute as these!
Petbsnvb Bunny Carrot Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy
We love the pastel rainbow version of this popping toy for Easter, though it’s available in white too!
Dibble Dabble Funny Bigfoot Easter T-Shirt
Even Bigfoot wants in on the action! This funny tee comes in men’s, women’s and youth sizes!
Tonymoly Petit Bunny Gloss Bar
Here’s another ultra-cute find from Tonymoly. These glossy lip balms will be a hit!
Joyin 24-Pcs Foam Easter Magnet Craft Kit
Looking for a crafting activity besides dyeing eggs? This magnet craft kit is another fun (and cleaner!) option!
BeiyeiDei Butter Slime 8-Pack
Not every gift needs to be fully Easter-themed. These pastel slimes are fun, silly and stretchy. A fun activity for kids, a nice stress reliever for adults!
Mvsdiscv Easter Bunny Strawberry Reversible Plush
Zip up this plush and it’s a strawberry — unzip it and see how it transforms into a precious bunny toy with big, floppy ears!
Easter Time Bite Me T-Shirt
Here’s another funny tee to wear to Easter dinner. Available in toddler sizes up to adult sizes — and in 10 colors!
Peeps Easter Marshmallow Chicks Variety Pack
The ultimate colorful candy for Easter!
Jonky Spa Wash Bunny Headband (3-Pack)
The perfect accessory for pulling your hair back when you’re washing your face!
Fun Little Toys 10-Pcs Easter Finger Puppets
These bunny and chick finger puppets are water-safe too!
