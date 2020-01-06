The Fan-Favorite Leather Booties With Over 300 Reviews — On Sale Now!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We know it’s 2020 and all, but for some reason we’re having trouble really getting into the spirit of the new year. We kind of just…feel exactly the same as we did in 2019. Of course, it’s not like there’s a gust of magical wind that just turns everything around for us as soon as January 1 hits, but there still has to be something we can do to change things up. Yes, there’s going to the gym or eating better — but we want something with immediate results!

One of the quickest ways to get the new year officially started on the right foot is by putting that foot into a brand new shoe. Don’t forget the other foot too! You need a pair that will make every step feel like a step in the right direction. Until you have them though, we’re going to guide you in that right direction instead — right to these top-rated shoes at Zappos!

Get the ECCO Soft 7 Low Cut Zip Bootie (originally $170) starting at just $128 at Zappos!

New year, new you, new shoes. That’s the way we roll around here. How could we not when a pair like these ECCO sneaker-booties is staring Us right in the face — with sales on multiple shades, no less?

These low-cut booties have over 330 reviews and their overall rating is through the roof. We’re seeing five stars everywhere we look! Shoppers say they’re “perfect straight out of the box” and “extremely comfortable,” noting that “the craftsmanship is exceptional.” Even those with foot and ankle pain are calling these a “saving grace.” When they say these shoes are “one of [their] best purchases,” they mean it — also taking into account the “classy” design!

Get the ECCO Soft 7 Low Cut Zip Bootie (originally $170) starting at just $128 at Zappos!

One thing we noticed among reviewers is that multiple of them brought these shoes on European vacations for sightseeing. One even said they wore them “walking the streets of Paris for miles and miles” with no issues. Does this mean we need to book our own European vacation (or “holiday,” as they say over there) right after we place our shoe order?

These sneaker-boots are currently available in 10 colors. They have a soft leather upper, and a few shades (like Grey Rose) even play with two different textures. They have a round, closed toe and a zip closure on the side for an easy on and off. On the inside is a leather lining, as well as a leather-topped removable inlay sole. This sole features the ECCO Comfort Fibre System — which claims to keep everything fresh, dry and ready to wear again and again!

A few sizes are starting to go, and with these sale prices, they’re probably going to keep going quickly, so time to grab yours! Meet you at the airport for that holiday we were talking about!

Get the ECCO Soft 7 Low Cut Zip Bootie (originally $170) starting at just $128 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from ECCO here and other sneakers available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!