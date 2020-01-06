The New Converse Platform High Tops Will Seriously up Your Style Game

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top sneakers are some of the ultimate classics in all of footwear. They’re instantly recognizable and can be seen anywhere and everywhere you look — whether on fellow commuters, classmates, gym buddies or even A-list celebrities. They’ve been around forever, and their popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

If anything, the All Star popularity is growing. Rapidly! That’s what happens when a company (thankfully) refuses to ever stop innovating. It’s not changing a classic we love, but what it is doing is giving us an alternative — because every day we wake up is a new day, and we never know what that day’s outfit will bring!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker for just $70 at Nordstrom! See it in more colors here!

Converse recently launched its new Lugged High Top Sneaker and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. It has everything we love about the famous style, from the canvas upper, to the topstitching, to the rubber toe cap, to the high-top silhouette and laces, but it takes things up to the next level — quite literally. It also has a 1 ¼-inch platform sole!

The lugged rubber sole on this sneaker-boot hybrid not only adds height and totally on-trend coolness to any casual look, but it adds some serious grip too. If you were looking for a pair of cute sneakers to help you bound across icy sidewalks this winter, there’s no need to look any further!

Another unforgettable factor of this new launch isn’t visible from the exterior, but it will be game-changing the moment you put these shoes on. Some people find the original All Star sneakers to be a little too flat on the footbed, but this version actually has a removable OrthoLite insole! Shoppers say it’s “very comfortable” and is one of the many reasons they “absolutely fell in love” the moment these shoes came into their lives.

This “fun, fabulous sneaker” is obviously a go-to for any jeans-and-tee combo, keeping casual fashion easy — but leveling it up without question. You don’t have to stop there though. We highly, highly recommend taking these babies out for a test run with a dress too, whether it’s a summery floral frock or a wintry cashmere midi. You’ll surprise yourself over and over again with your stylish sensibilities. That piece you were about to throw into the hand-me-down pile may suddenly become your new favorite once you see it paired with these Chucks!

Whether you’re feeling the Black, Burgundy or Papyrus shade, this sneaker is easily one of our top picks for 2020, so grab your first (or second, or third) pair today!

