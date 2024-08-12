Weekly Wish List From an Us Weekly Beauty and Fashion Editor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Retail therapy is my favorite form of self-care. Shopping is good for the soul! And since I spend most of my work day scrolling through e-commerce sites as a fashion and beauty editor, I have a running list of items I’m tempted to try.
Below are my 10 favorite finds of the week. Elevate your style and skincare routine with these must-haves! (Apologies in advance to your bank account.)
Abercrombie & Fitch Low-Rise Baggy Jean
As a proud millennial, I was skeptical to lean into the low-rise denim trend. I thought we finally figured out that high-rise is the cutest cut! But then I discovered these amazing baggy jeans from Abercrombie, and my theory was thrown out the window. Not only are these relaxed-fit jeans extremely comfy, they’re also surprisingly flattering! It feels so good to let my body breathe with this slouchy style.
The ORIGINAL Naked Eyeshadow Palette — Limited Edition
No, this is not a drill! Urban Decay has just re-released the original Naked eyeshadow palette for a limited time. This iconic beauty set features matte and shimmery shades for whatever makeup mood you’re in.
Meshki Floral Crochet Maxi Dress
My jaw is on the floor! I just received this gorgeous crochet maxi dress in blue, and now I want all the other colors. The delicate floral details are breathtaking, and the stretchy style fits like a glove. It’s giving main character energy!
Flattering Drawstring Joggers
Reviewers rave that these joggers are super stylish and flattering. I think I just found my new comfy-chic loungewear!
Revolve Summer Beauty Bag ($460 Value)
Want to step up your skincare? Revolve to the rescue! This Summer Beauty Bag includes cult-favorite travel-sized products, perfect for your next vacation. From Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that reduces cellulite and smells like a dream, to Kopari’s Sheer Stick Sunscreen that will make you feel like a glowing goddess, this beauty kit is such a great deal for summer.
Petal & Pup SNDYS Maxi Dress
Pretty in pink! I own this breezy maxi dress, and I’m seriously contemplating ordering orange and green as well. This loose look is a lifesaver on a hot day!
Vegan Leather Quilted Handbag
Doesn’t this look like a designer handbag?! Shoppers say this quilted purse is high-quality and spacious. You can rock this accessory as a crossbody, shoulder bag or satchel.
Blank NYC Bomber Jacket
Varsity vibes! This Blank NYC bomber jacket is the bomb. I’m obsessed with the classic-cool design, from the two-tone vegan leather to the striped cuffs. This outerwear is officially the MVP of fall fashion!
Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Hydrating Foundation Stick
This new Charlotte Tilbury beauty product is like a cross between a skin tint and foundation. Simply glide this stick across your face for a blurring, smoothing, soft-focus skin glow!
House of CB Floral Midi Sundress
If I had an unlimited budget, I would buy every House of CB dress that exists. This cult-favorite brand creates silhouettes that snatch your shape like magic! I adore this floral sundress with a corset-style top, adjustable straps and pockets.