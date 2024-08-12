Weekly Wish List From an Us Weekly Beauty and Fashion Editor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Retail therapy is my favorite form of self-care. Shopping is good for the soul! And since I spend most of my work day scrolling through e-commerce sites as a fashion and beauty editor, I have a running list of items I’m tempted to try.

Below are my 10 favorite finds of the week. Elevate your style and skincare routine with these must-haves! (Apologies in advance to your bank account.)

Abercrombie & Fitch Low-Rise Baggy Jean

As a proud millennial, I was skeptical to lean into the low-rise denim trend. I thought we finally figured out that high-rise is the cutest cut! But then I discovered these amazing baggy jeans from Abercrombie, and my theory was thrown out the window. Not only are these relaxed-fit jeans extremely comfy, they’re also surprisingly flattering! It feels so good to let my body breathe with this slouchy style.

Was $90 You Save 37% On Sale: $57 See It!

The ORIGINAL Naked Eyeshadow Palette — Limited Edition​

No, this is not a drill! Urban Decay has just re-released the original Naked eyeshadow palette for a limited time. This iconic beauty set features matte and shimmery shades for whatever makeup mood you’re in.

$59.00 See It!

Meshki Floral Crochet Maxi Dress

My jaw is on the floor! I just received this gorgeous crochet maxi dress in blue, and now I want all the other colors. The delicate floral details are breathtaking, and the stretchy style fits like a glove. It’s giving main character energy!

$199.00 See It!

Flattering Drawstring Joggers

Reviewers rave that these joggers are super stylish and flattering. I think I just found my new comfy-chic loungewear!

Was $42 You Save 21% On Sale: $33 See It!

Revolve Summer Beauty Bag ($460 Value)

Want to step up your skincare? Revolve to the rescue! This Summer Beauty Bag includes cult-favorite travel-sized products, perfect for your next vacation. From Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that reduces cellulite and smells like a dream, to Kopari’s Sheer Stick Sunscreen that will make you feel like a glowing goddess, this beauty kit is such a great deal for summer.

$140.00 See It!

Petal & Pup SNDYS Maxi Dress

Pretty in pink! I own this breezy maxi dress, and I’m seriously contemplating ordering orange and green as well. This loose look is a lifesaver on a hot day!

$69.00 See It!

Vegan Leather Quilted Handbag

Doesn’t this look like a designer handbag?! Shoppers say this quilted purse is high-quality and spacious. You can rock this accessory as a crossbody, shoulder bag or satchel.

Was $70 You Save 29% On Sale: $50 See It!

Blank NYC Bomber Jacket

Varsity vibes! This Blank NYC bomber jacket is the bomb. I’m obsessed with the classic-cool design, from the two-tone vegan leather to the striped cuffs. This outerwear is officially the MVP of fall fashion!

$148.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Hydrating Foundation Stick

This new Charlotte Tilbury beauty product is like a cross between a skin tint and foundation. Simply glide this stick across your face for a blurring, smoothing, soft-focus skin glow!

$46.00 See It!

House of CB Floral Midi Sundress

If I had an unlimited budget, I would buy every House of CB dress that exists. This cult-favorite brand creates silhouettes that snatch your shape like magic! I adore this floral sundress with a corset-style top, adjustable straps and pockets.

$225.00 See It!