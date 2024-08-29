Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Expensive makeup products aren’t the all-time best. Yep, there are actually tons of affordable lipsticks, mascaras and concealers that perform better than their designer counterparts. Just ask the Us team. We have plenty of holy grail beauty items that are under $20. The best part, though? They’re all available on Amazon. Keep reading to discover our all-time favorite drugstore makeup.

Related: Run, Don't Walk — Coco & Eve's Viral Bestsellers Are 25% Off on Amazon There’s nothing I love more than a good sale. Scratch that — there’s nothing I love more than a sneaky sale, especially when it includes my favorite brands. Coco & Eve, the vibrant Balinese-inspired haircare brand is running an under-the-radar sale on Amazon from now through September 8th where you can get bestsellers for 25% off! […]

“I must admit I’m a bit bougie when it comes to my makeup choices. Most of my vanity contains brands you’ll only find at Sephora or Nordstrom, but this drugstore mascara is one I will never replace. In fact, after years of using expensive mascara formulas, this converted me back to the affordable life. (My wallet has been thanking me ever since.) This life-changing mascara takes lashes to new lengths courtesy of bamboo extract that builds upon each individual lash. Two swipes is enough to fool people into believing I’m wearing falsies. Yep, the results are that dramatic.” — Mary Honkus, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“I’m a maximalist in every area of my life, especially my makeup routine. However, I’m also chronically running late (sorry, friends!). On the days when I barely have two seconds to spare, I quickly swipe this chubby stick along my eyes, across my cheekbones and on my lips for an instant pop of color that brings my features to life. Plus, aside from imparting natural color, the formula also lightly moisturizes. Gotta love a good multitasker!” — Mary Honkus, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“I’ve always been prone to breakouts, so I’ve tried a ton of concealers. Like, a ton. Some are too creamy for pimples and better left for the under-eye area, while others crack and crease on my dry skin. I took a chance on this $7 pick after seeing rave reviews on TikTok, and now I can happily report that a red blemish doesn’t send me into an immediate spiral the way it used to. I apply the tiniest dot of this matte concealer, blot it with a brush and add a tiny bit of powder on top. Boom. Covered. The tube also never leaks, unlike more expensive counterparts I’ve previously tried!” — Suzy Forman, Commerce Editor

“As a beauty writer with super-oily skin, it’s important to have a primer that preserves my glam no matter how sweaty my face gets. This one gets the job done without breaking the bank.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer

“I’m the resident dish washer in my house, so hand and nail care is an absolute must. This cuticle oil keeps my nail beds nice and shiny without painful hangnails.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer

“If you ask me, bronzed glowy skin is in year round. I use this illuminating lotion to rock a sun-kissed glow no matter the season.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer

“If you want a lipstick that literally won’t budge no matter what you eat or drink, you need this. I’ve tried it several times and it barely wants to come off, even when using a cleanser and wash cloth — it really sticks! It’s my go-to for long days like weddings and concerts when I don’t want to take the time to constantly have to reapply a lipstick. Plus, it’s just $9 and comes in several chic shades from nude to a classic red.” — Olivia Hanson, Commerce Writer

“I never have clumpy lashes with this mascara. It always gives my fringe that extra oomph I’m after, and I receive endless compliments when I use it. Supermodels — including Anok Yai — have even stopped to tell me how luscious and full my lashes look!” — Larry Stansbury, Part-Time Commerce Writer

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’m really into clear-coat nail polish. Don’t get me wrong, I love a French manicure, but I always rely on a clear nail coat to give my nails the ultimate shine. This nail polish has been my go-to for years.” — Larry Stansbury, Part-Time Commerce Writer