The quest to create a skincare routine takes so much trial and error. Figuring out which products work best for your skin can lead to a hefty beauty bill at the end of every month. If you want to update your routine without breaking the bank, head straight to Amazon. From October 8 through October 9, the retailer is hosting its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. ICYMI: Big Deal Days is one of Amazon’s biggest savings events this fall. Everything from celeb-approved skincare products to affordable finds under $50 are up for grabs.

When it comes to high-quality skincare products at an affordable price, Eight Saints is a good place to start. The skincare brand is known for its hefty lineup of nourishing skincare products with natural ingredients. From depuffing eye creams to brightening vitamin C moisturizers, Eight Saints has so many skincare staples on sale for 20% off right now. Check out our favorite picks ahead!

Eight Saints Skin Care Up the Anti Night Cream Face Moisturizer

This hydrating night cream lives up to its Up the Anti name. Not only does it nourish and hydrate skin, but it features protein peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help you wake up with plump, smooth and hydrated skin!

Get the Eight Saints Skin Care Up the Anti Night Cream Face Moisturizer for just $27 (originally $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Eight Saints Skin Care All In Eye Cream

There’s never a right time to wake up with dark, puffy under-eyes. This lightweight eye cream is enriched with key ingredients like aloe and caffeine to hydrate skin and smooth away puffiness!

Get the Eight Saints Skin Care All In Eye Cream for just $29 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Eight Saints Skincare Cloud Whip Vitamin C Face Moisturizer

Every now and then, your skin needs a pick me up. This vitamin C cream nourishes and brightens skin while combatting pollution. It also features an anti-wrinkle formula that prevents discoloration and helps fade sun spots!

Get the Eight Saints Skincare Cloud Whip Vitamin C Face Moisturizer for just $26 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

