Finding new products to address random concerns as I experience them is one of my favorite perks of being a fashion and beauty writer. I’ve been a notoriously sweaty girl for as long as I can remember. When frosty winter strikes in NYC, I’m the friend who layers hoodies and cardigans instead of wearing heavy coats. I keep portable and handheld fans on standby during the summer because I drip sweat at the slightest sign of heat or humidity. The struggle is so real!

It should come as no surprise that I sweat while I sleep. No matter if I’m sleeping under a ceiling fan on the highest speed or an air conditioner on the coolest setting, I can almost guarantee I’ll wake up with my sweaty summer pajamas glued to my back. After much trial and error, I stumbled across a pajama set that keeps me cool at night.

Popular Amazon sleepwear brand Ekouaer has a silky Two-Piece Satin Pajama Set that I’ve swapped in and out of rotation since the weather broke in April. This short-sleeve short set has luxe-looking stripes that channel rich mom style. The button-down top fits comfortably and isn’t too tight on my arms. The silky shorts are so feminine and dainty. They have a waist-cinching drawstring and the cutest ruffle design along the hem.

I snagged this set in the striped pink shade, but it comes in so many other cute styles. There’s a hot pink leopard print that is perfect for fashionistas who love the viral animal print trend that’s currently trending. The striped style is available in purple, green, champagne and two blue shades. It even comes in a tropical palm leaf style, too.

Whether you’re a notoriously sweaty girlie like me, or you’re just looking for new sleepwear for summer, consider snagging this two-piece pajama set. It’s soft and silky so you won’t overheat at night!

Get the Ekouaer Two-Piece Satin Pajama Set for just $23 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

