As a shopping writer, I spend hours daily looking for the best new items on the market. And even though I love to shop, I can’t stand searching for new pajamas. I’m not sure why it’s such an unenjoyable task for me, but I always push it off every time I need to find new pair. But this week, I needed some comfortable, lightweight options to sleep in this summer, and finally found the perfect boxer shorts on Amazon for $30.

The Florence by Mills Do Not Disturb Sleep Short from Millie Bobby Brown‘s line is a comfortable option that will replace your current sleepwear in a heartbeat — I still can’t get over how comfortable these shorts are. They have a wide leg that isn’t tight on the thighs, which also helps the shorts not be too revealing. There is also a fold-over logo waistband. That’s stretchy. Better yet, the boxers have a functional button fly and pockets. The shorts also come with an inspirational message on back.

Get the Florence by Mills Do Not Disturb Sleep Short for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

These boxer shorts are not just cute and functional, they’re also incredibly versatile. You can wear them to sleep, or take them on the go with you as you run errands or grab coffee. I’m planning to style mine with a button-down top for a weekend brunch or walk. You can also pair the sleep shorts with a matching shirt or cozy sweatshirt for a complete loungewear set.

Even though the boxer shorts don’t have a huge collection of ratings just yet, Amazon shoppers have already caught on to how “comfortable” and “soft” these pajamas are. “These are the perfect lounge shorts to wear around the house or for sleeping!” a five-star reviewer wrote. “They are lightweight and perfect for summer! The material is similar to men’s boxers. I ordered a size large, and they fit as expected.”

“The Florence by Mills Women’s Do Not Disturb Sleep Short is made for summer sleepwear,” another shared. “Fabulously lightweight, the cotton is smooth and comfortable. These boxers are cute and perky, and go well with a t-shirt or button-down.”

A final reviewer wrote: “I loved the color and design, and I really love the comfortability of these shorts! They are very lightweight and perfect for sleep during the summer months. They fit true to size, and the style is very nice!”

If you’re looking for comfortable sleepwear to get you through the summer months, head to Amazon now to stock up on the boxer shorts before they’re out of stock!

