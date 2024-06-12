Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
By now, you can probably already smell the beachy ocean air of your next vacation. If you have one planned already or are about to set sail, there’s time to find the best, most stylish fashion finds. Summer vacation fashion finds should be flirty, fun and breezy enough to elevate your experience, not hinder it! For plus-size bodies, finding cute options that fit well can be a task — but that’s why we’re here to help!
From stylish one-piece swimsuits to flowy trousers, many easy summer vacation-approved styles will keep you looking stylish and won’t overheat you. We rounded up 15 summer vacation-approved plus-size fashion finds that will make your summer travels more memorable. Read on to see our picks!
1. Y2K Energy: This tube dress is so cute and exudes vacation vibes — was $36, now just $30!
2. Closet Staple: You’ll love this midi dress if you prefer verastile, dramatic options — just $43!
3. Everyday Essential: This 2-piece outfit works for vacationing and lounging around the house — was $30, now just $24!
4. Tropical Mama: The leaf print on this midi dress is a breezy, airy option that’ll keep you looking cute no matter what — just $40!
5. Set and Coordinated: This 2-piece outfit has a slight oversized feel that pairs well with sandals and heels — just $42!
6. Boho Chic: We love this maxi dress because it’s so flowy, and it has a relaxed silhouette — just $39!
7. Excursion Ready: These palazzo pants will look amazing with a T-shirt and flats — just $33!
8. Hottie Vibes: For those who want to show a little skin, this cami top is sure to become a new favorite — was $25, now just $15!
9. Fringed Queen: If you like the fun of fringe, this beach dress is right up your alley — was $36, now just $24!
10. On Trend: This crochet cover up is on trend and has a boho essence about it that we’re sure you’ll love — just $34!
11. Do Not Disturb: This belted short dress has the cutest tropical print that’s vibrant and flouncy — was $41, now just $38!
12. Denim Princess: These denim shorts work with an easy top and sneakers — just $30!
13. Edgy Diva: We can’t get enough of this one-piece swimsuit has chic mesh cutouts — was $50, now just $40!
14. Tummy Controlled: This one-piece swimsuit is a neutral option that you’ll want to wear for many summers — just $36!
15. Bikini, Please: For those who love bikinis, this halter bikini has functional side ties — just $30!