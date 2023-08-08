Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve been waiting all summer — all year! — and it’s finally time. You’re going on vacation! Maybe you’re traveling to a different state, to the Caribbean or to the Mediterranean. Maybe you’re even heading down under to Australia or getting ready to explore Iceland. Wherever you’re going, you’re going to need to pack carefully!

Traveling means you can only bring a small amount of clothing and other fashion essentials with you, so you’ll want to take into account every activity, from the plane ride to the long days away from your hotel or Airbnb. We’ve picked out 21 pieces below for all of the top travel activities!

21 Best Fashion Finds for Your Suitcase

On the Plane

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Start off comfy — and move through the security line swiftly with our picks! Planes and airports are chilly, so you’ll want to wear this Kirundo crew-neck sweatshirt!

2. We Also Love: No one wants to sit for hours and hours in a pair of tight jeans. Check out these Felina velvety-soft leggings for your trip there and back!

3. We Can’t Forget: Always remember to travel in shoes you can slip on and off easily. These laceless Lugz sneakers will look cute with your sun dresses too!

In the Water

4. Our Absolute Favorite: You made it to the beach — or the pool! Take a dip in the sparkling blue waters in this Eomenie monokini!

5. We Also Love: Deal alert! Want a luxury swimwear pick for less? Check out this one-shoulder bathing suit on sale at Hermoza!

6. We Can’t Forget: String bikinis are back in a big way this year, so if you’re a fan of two-pieces, add this Tempt Me set to your cart!

Covering Up

7. Our Absolute Favorite: When you’re dried off and heading to the boardwalk or going to grab some ice cream in town, throw this crochet Jeasona cover-up on over your swimsuit!

8. We Also Love: So colorful and beautiful! This Maaji kimono-style cover-up from Revolve will have all eyes on you as you make your way down the sand!

9. We Can’t Forget: Want something simple and comfy? This Ai’mage tiered cover-up will be right up your alley!

Sightseeing

10. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s time to explore the city! Our top priority here is a very comfortable pair of shoes. We would never leave for a busy trip without our Vionic Endure sneakers!

11. We Also Love: Another must for sightseeing is a crossbody/belt bag that will keep your belongings close and your hands free. Obviously, we love the iconic lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag for this!

12. We Can’t Forget: A long day out and about calls for some sun protection too. Don’t forget to pack your Furtalk sun hat!

Hitting the Trails

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If your favorite version of sightseeing is hiking the famous local trails, we’ve got you. Stay cool and protected in these water-resistant Baleaf pants!

14. We Also Love: Hiking boots are of the utmost importance here, and you simply can’t go wrong with this popular Timberland pair from Target. Currently $20 off!

15. We Can’t Forget: You shouldn’t go hiking empty-handed — especially for a long trek. Bring water, snacks and other supplies with you in this Venture Pal backpack!

Out to Dinner

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re at the hotel buffet or out for a fancier feast, this is a good time to rock those pretty dresses and sets on your wish list. We’re practically drooling over this Kinstell floral maxi dress!

17. We Also Love: We just know you’re going to receive compliments from other vacationers while you’re wearing this Echoine plissé set!

18. We Can’t Forget: When it’s warm but you still want to look elegant, check out this Prettygarden satin mini dress!

Party Time

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Going dancing? Checking out the club scene? You’ll be grateful you packed this Aimcoo mini dress!

20. We Also Love: Want to treat yourself for this trip? Go short and strapless with this Plenty by Tracy Reese dress from Anthropologie!

21. We Can’t Forget: Totally timeless! This flattering satin Zaful mini dress is always going to be a huge hit, no matter what country or state you’re in!

