When it comes to summer dresses, you already have to worry about sweat showing in all of the wrong places or a spray tan or makeup melting off on hot days. So the last thing you want to add to your plate of worry is your feet getting torn apart from the height of a heel or the leather from a sandal. This is why it’s important to find summer dresses that are effortlessly elegant but pair exceptionally well with sneakers too.

Contrary to popular belief, just because a dress can pair with sneakers doesn’t make it any less chic. In fact, all of the options on our list consist of the most stylish trends of summer, but are casual enough to be paired with the top favorite sneakers in your collection. Whether you prefer a chunkier style like a New Balance sneaker or a statement sneaker like colorful Adidas Sambas, we’ve found 20 dresses that will go with them both.

1. Instant Elegance: Even on a rainy day, this midi dress will provide instant elegance thanks to its tiered design, puff sleeves and smocked bodice — $53!

2. The Unexpected Style: Okay so hear me out on this one. This one may not look like it goes with tennis shoes, but this Showpo dress paired with a clean white pair and you’ve got cute and comfortable outfit goals — $80!

3. The Girls That Get It: The girls that get will get that this mini puff sleeve dress can pair with all kinds of sneakers — $36!

4. Cool Girl Chic: Emulate cool girl vibes in this sleek slip dress from Abercrombie that has lace details and silky satin fabric — $100!

5. Rich Mom Style: A staple in the closet of any rich mom, this midi shirtdress from J.Crew can be worn for both lunching and brunching with the girls — $168!

6. Made for the Minimalist: Minimalist fashionista who love a simple and sleek dress need to check out this midi style that has tie straps, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $88!

7. The Summer Staple: If you get one new dress for summer, make it this shopper-loved mini dress that has a bow front closure, flowy sleeves and a cinched waist — $39!

8. Cozy Beach Attire: If you prefer your coastal style more on the cozier side, you need this shirt-style dress that’s made with a knitted fabric, relaxed fit and chic striped design — was $46, now $36!

9. Go Retro: Since retro styles like this midi one include bright and fun patterns anyway, you might as well make it your retro summer go-to — was $58, now $46!

10. Sweet Sundress: If a simple sundress is all you like to wear on hot summer days, you’ll definitely want to check out this floral style that’s lightweight, features ruffles and comes in several colors — $70!

11. Sleek and Sexy: Though this satin slip dress is sleek and sexy, it can still go with both chunky and simple tennis shoes — $41!

12. Date Night Done Right: This drop waist dress from Abercrombie is dressy enough for date night but still can go with tennis shoes to stay comfortable — $80!

13. Dainty and Girly: Some days you just want to feel feminine and girly, which is easy to do in this slimming floral-print dress that has a V-neckline, scalloped trim and attached waist tie — $79!

14. Milkmaid Maven: One of summer’s hottest trends, this midi dress has a flirty milkmaid design, comes in several floral prints and has a side slit — $55!

15. Highly Wearable: Perfect for everything from a chic work dress to a wedding guest dress this sleeveless style from ASTR the Label can be worn all summer long — $98!

16. Officewear to Nightwear: Perfect for going from office hour to happy hour, this midi dress has a wrap silhouette, dot-embroidered fabric and flowy skirt — was $52, now $34!

17. I Know You Want It: I know after seeing this white puff-sleeve midi dress, you’ll want to add it to your cart right away — $98!

18. Loungewear-Like: Made of a soft-to-the-touch and stretchy fabric, this sundress looks cute but feels like your favorite loungewear — $34!

19. Here for the Halter: There’s something about a halter-neck dress like this one from Lulus that flatters the bodice more than other styles — $69!