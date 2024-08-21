Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the right makeup for you, especially foundation, can be a bit tricky. For everyday wear, many shoppers want a foundation that provides medium coverage and a natural finish for a subtle look. While many makeup brands can be expensive, e.l.f. Cosmetics offers affordable, clean beauty products for astoundingly low prices. I recently noticed the e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation on Amazon, and it’s only $8.

The e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation is a versatile medium-coverage foundation that provides a smooth, velvety skin finish. Its long-lasting formula is perfect for anyone looking for radiant skin. The foundation is available in 35 shades, catering to a wide range of skin tones, and is infused with hibiscus complex and fruit extracts. It is lightweight and suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone, dry and mature skin.

The foundation has received hundreds of five-star reviews. A 66-year-old five-star shopper raved that this foundation “goes on very smoothly” and has a “nice and creamy” formula. They continued, “This foundation does have a dewy finish or slight glow which brightens my face, making skin look less dull.” Another customer noted that this foundation is as good “as the most expensive brands” and “can add more coverage without a tacky feeling.” Another shopper tested this foundation for a day and was shocked with the results, noting “no noticeable running or separating,” while a 74-year-old reviewer says it visually “smooths away” her wrinkles.

If you’ve spent too much money on luxury beauty brands, especially on foundations, then you’ll want to stock up on this e.l.f.’s Soft Glam Satin Foundation. Trust Us, you’ll see a glow after one application of this foundation. Enjoy while it’s still just $8.

Get the e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

