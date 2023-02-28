Introducing the Perfect Primer for All of Your Epic Eyeshadow Looks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

An eyeshadow look which actually lasts needs to have primer underneath as a base to keep everything in place. This is especially true if you have oilier eyelids — how many of Us deal with awkward creasing throughout the day? It’s a serious cosmetic struggle! Even when you’re not wearing shadow, using the proper primer can completely transform your complexion and make your face appear fresher!

And according to countless reviewers, there’s no better option on the market than this primer from Elizabeth Moss. This entire line of products, but particularly the eyeshadow primer, helps to control oil and create a smooth canvas for your makeup, plus acts as a concealer of sorts to make your eyes shine brighter!

Get the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This primer can be applied on the lid and underneath the eye to help even out discoloration, mattify oiliness and give your skin the right texture for absorbing eyeshadow. It has a slight pearlescent finish which effortlessly looks great on its own if you don’t feel like going for a full glam look. But if you do use shadow, this primer will assist in preventing creasing and fallout, which makes your makeup last far longer and stay in place!

Reviewers who say they have used similar primers agree that this is the best one in their arsenal, especially considering how affordable it is compared to higher-priced brands! Many consider themselves repeat buyers, and simply refuse to turn to any other products when they want to lock down their eye look for all-day wear. Reviewers also say that a little of this primer goes a long way, which means you won’t have to make another purchase too quickly. This primer easily falls into the smart beauty buy category, and we’re already obsessed!

