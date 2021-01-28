Celebrities Absolutely Adore These Classic Winter Boots From UGG

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fashion trends come and go, and one of the easiest ways to stay in the know is by looking at what celebrities are wearing. But of course, there are certain staples that transcend what’s buzz-worthy at the moment — and tons of A-listers are staying true to form with one particular pair of winter boots.

We’re obviously talking about UGGs! Whether you love or hate them, they are here to stay. Years after the brand first hit the scene, we still see paparazzi shots of major celebs in the Classic Ultra Mini boots when they’re out and about on casual days — and you can score them for yourself on Zappos right now!

Get the UGG Classic Ultra Mini boots with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

Remember back in the early 2000s when iconic stars started embracing UGG boots? We’re talking about Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and countless others who rocked them on the regular. Back then, there were only a couple of style options available, but UGG has since expanded their product line and constantly upgrade their classic styles.

The boots that we’ve seen on the feet of supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk are the new ultra-low version. These boots are basically slippers disguised as a pair of shoes. They have a super low profile that’s clearly spoken to some of the most fashionable people on the planet. We can’t speak for everyone, but what we personally love about these boots is how easily they can work with a variety of outfits.

Get the UGG Classic Ultra Mini boots with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

Because the top of the shoe is so low, you won’t run into awkward bunching issues with whatever bottoms you team them with. They will look great with leggings, skinny jeans and even shorts! You can wear them with flares or jogger sweats, and they’ll seamlessly fit beneath the hem of the pant.

UGG boots are a winter footwear must-have, and they’ve officially been solidified as one of the most consistent shoes on the market. Whenever we see a celebrity wearing a pair of UGGs, it’s always a welcome sight. As glamorous as some of these stars are, comfy and cozy triumphs time and time again. What’s better for a relaxed day than some UGGs?

See it: Get the UGG Classic Ultra Mini boots with free shipping for $140, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from UGG Australia and shop all of the women’s boots and other shoe styles available from Zappos!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!