This Oversized Pajama Shirt Is the Most Luxe Way to Lounge Around the House

Getting a great night’s sleep is crucial for so many reasons. Achieving the coveted eight hours of shut-eye is a huge boost for your overall health, and it also sets you up for a productive day. But with all of the anxiety and stress swirling, how can you guarantee a solid beauty rest?

It all starts the night before. If you already have a nighttime routine that works for you, that’s amazing — but you can certainly make adjustments to upgrade your sleep prep. We strongly believe that the pajamas you wear are a central part of winding down, and right now, we’re completely obsessed with this lightweight and luxurious sleep shirt!

Get the TOUSYEA Button Down Long Sleeve Sleepwear Soft Pajama Top for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re a hot sleeper and don’t like wearing thick or bulky pajamas, this top was made for you. The material is sheer and thin, and the shirt’s oversized fit will leave you plenty of room to relax comfortably. It basically feels like you’re sleeping in the buff — without actually doing so. Waking up in the middle of the night to adjust your attire won’t be an issue with a breezy garment like this on your body!

This top comes in a variety of basic colors, and we love them all. There are standard black and white shades available, plus other hues that look ethereal, dreamy and ideal for sleeping!

Don’t be fooled: Shoppers aren’t just using this top as a sleep shirt. It functions fabulously as a swimsuit cover-up and even a casual top to team with jeans! Because it’s sheer, you may want to layer it over a tank that complements whichever shade you’re working with. When you tuck the tank into your jeans and tie up the ends of the shirt at the waist, you have a classic all-American look that you can wear out and about. Versatility for the win!

