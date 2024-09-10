Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I have an insane skincare regimen. Despite my multi-step daily routine, hand creams are one skincare essential that I can’t live without. I’m the designated dishwasher in my house. I consistently wash my hands every time I come inside and before and after I eat each meal. That’s a lot of moisturizing being zapped from my skin, resulting in dry, ashy hands, so I always keep a nourishing hand cream nearby.

Related: I Hated Body Lotion Until I Tried This Velvety Amazon Bestseller — Just $9 I have my facial skincare routine down pat, and it’s pretty extensive. I use over five products — morning and night — religiously to keep my skin clear, plump and radiant. That said, my regimen below the neck isn’t as lengthy . . . actually it’s nearly nonexistent. Considering my extensive skincare routine, it’s pretty […]

I’ve tested several hand creams, but it doesn’t take much to determine how well it’ll hydrate my hands. Thankfully, I’ve come across more nourishing lotions than ones that leave me even worse off than I was before. My search for a nourishing hand cream brought me to Amazon. I stumbled across a bestselling, shopper-approved lotion that I had to add to my cart ASAP!

Related: I Haven't Used Another Mascara Since Trying Charlotte Tilbury's New Launch I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a total mascara snob — I’m very particular about how my eyelashes look. To be frank, if my mascara doesn’t volumize, multiply and lengthen my lashes to the heavens or make them rival falsies, it’s not good enough for me. Point blank, period. Now, I understand that […]

In case you missed it, Eos is notorious for its nourishing lotions. Fellow Shop with Us writer, Mary Honkus is a huge fan of the brand’s Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion, so I know it lives up to the hype. As if that wasn’t enough proof, the brand’s Shea Better Vanilla Cashmere Hand Cream is currently ranked Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling hand cream. More than 10,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month and it boasts 9,000 perfect five-star ratings.

Get the Eos Shea Better Vanilla Cashmere Hand Cream for just $4 (originally $5) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The instantly hydrating cream has a unique scent that combines whipped vanilla, soft must and cozy caramel. A dreamy scent isn’t the only thing this lotion has going for itself. It’s enriched with ingredients that provide up to 24-hour hydration that lasts even when you wash your hands. Best of all? It’s fast-absorbing and non-greasy so you don’t have to worry about leaving oily streaks on everything you touch.

Along with nourishing ingredients like 100% natural shea butter, this sustainably-sourced cream is gluten-free and hypoallergenic, making it a good fit for shoppers with sensitive skin.

Wondering what reviewers have to say about this bestselling cream? Customers rave that this cream saved their dry hands. “I live at 5K elevation and the air is dry,” one five-star shopper began. “This shea butter is less expensive than the brands I had been using and it does the job of keeping my hands from drying out and fingers from cracking. I love it!”

“This smell and consistency is my favorite ever,” another shopper explained. “I will die on the hill of Eos Vanilla Cashmere Lotion and Hand Cream, happily. The vanilla smell is classy and clean,” they shared. “[The lotion] leaves skin so smooth and absorbs instantly with no lotion streaks.”

Whether you’re a hand cream enthusiast like me or you want to add a new one to your line-up this bestselling, shopper- approved lotion is a great place to start. It hydrates and nourishes skin and it’s on sale for just $4!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Eos Shea Better Vanilla Cashmere Hand Cream for just $4 (originally $5) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2024, but are subject to change.