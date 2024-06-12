Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Keeping your hair looking its best during summer can be a chore. With sweat and heat being the main reasons, it’s important to lock in your hairstyles after you spend a good chunk of the morning completing it. Using a pomade is an easy fix! Erin Andrews, the renowned sports broadcaster, is known for her sophisticated style and pretty hair. We found her favorite pomade stick that will give you a clean, slick back look — and it’s only $25 at Amazon!
In an interview with The Strategist, Andrews said this stick is amazing for styling her own hair. “A lot of people don’t realize I have to do my own hair on the road,” Andrews told the publication. “My makeup artist introduced me to this stick, and it is amazing. So now, when I do my sit-downs or my first shoot, I just take it and apply it, and it helps mat down my flyaways and get them to stick. It’s about the size of a jumbo lipstick, so it’s easy to keep with you and throw in your purse.”
This R+Co Dart Pomade Stick will become a new staple in your hair care routine — seriously. It uses a blend of castor seed oil and candelilla wax to draw moisture to the hair and keep it shiny and soft while creating a protective barrier for the hair. Also, it uses jojoba esters to add vitality and shine to dull hair. This pomade is paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, petrolatum and mineral-free and vegan.
To use this product, you would do your hair as you normally would — and you can use it on wet or dry hair. When you get it in a style you love, you can swipe this pomade stick along the hairline and a little bit above to seal and lock away flyaways or baby hair — it’s that simple!
While reviewing and gushing over this pomade, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I have very wispy fine hair. This is a game-changer! Give it a try. It seems to work all day long, and you can still run a brush through your hair.” Another reviewer said, “It’s definitely a great product to keep baby hairs at bay all day!”
So, if you’re looking for a product to help you get a clean-finished hairdo, this Erin Andrews-approved pomade stick could become your new favorite!
