Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your hair looking its best during summer can be a chore. With sweat and heat being the main reasons, it’s important to lock in your hairstyles after you spend a good chunk of the morning completing it. Using a pomade is an easy fix! Erin Andrews, the renowned sports broadcaster, is known for her sophisticated style and pretty hair. We found her favorite pomade stick that will give you a clean, slick back look — and it’s only $25 at Amazon!

Related: The 18 Best Hair Oils for Curly Hair Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let down your hair, caress some oil over your strands, and soak in all the good-for-hair ingredients you’ve been dreaming of. You’ve likely heard of hair oil. It’s often referred to with wonder or tones of […]

In an interview with The Strategist, Andrews said this stick is amazing for styling her own hair. “A lot of people don’t realize I have to do my own hair on the road,” Andrews told the publication. “My makeup artist introduced me to this stick, and it is amazing. So now, when I do my sit-downs or my first shoot, I just take it and apply it, and it helps mat down my flyaways and get them to stick. It’s about the size of a jumbo lipstick, so it’s easy to keep with you and throw in your purse.”

This R+Co Dart Pomade Stick will become a new staple in your hair care routine — seriously. It uses a blend of castor seed oil and candelilla wax to draw moisture to the hair and keep it shiny and soft while creating a protective barrier for the hair. Also, it uses jojoba esters to add vitality and shine to dull hair. This pomade is paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, petrolatum and mineral-free and vegan.

Get the R+Co Dart Pomade Stick for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this product, you would do your hair as you normally would — and you can use it on wet or dry hair. When you get it in a style you love, you can swipe this pomade stick along the hairline and a little bit above to seal and lock away flyaways or baby hair — it’s that simple!

While reviewing and gushing over this pomade, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I have very wispy fine hair. This is a game-changer! Give it a try. It seems to work all day long, and you can still run a brush through your hair.” Another reviewer said, “It’s definitely a great product to keep baby hairs at bay all day!”

So, if you’re looking for a product to help you get a clean-finished hairdo, this Erin Andrews-approved pomade stick could become your new favorite!

See it: Get theR+Co Dart Pomade Stick for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from R+Co here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair […]