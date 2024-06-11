Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mascara is like the icing on the cake of any beauty routine. Whether you have naturally wispy lashes or short, straight ones, mascara helps enhances the appearance of lashes. Not only do they lengthen and define, but mascara also adds volume, which makes your lashes look thicker. If you ask Us, it’s one beauty step you don’t want to miss, no matter if you’re wearing full glam or opting for a clean makeup look.

If you’re looking to add a new mascara to your beauty collection, you should check out Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. The cult-classic beauty product is a hit among celebrities and ordinary shoppers alike. Within the last month, more than 100,000 customers snagged this $5. It’s just that good!

Says goodbye to strips and lash extensions! This mascara defines and separates lashes without irritating the eyes. The conic-shaped fiber brush adds volume and sculpts without leaving behind thick clumps on and around your lashes. The affordable beauty essential is cruelty-free and free of gluten, silicones, parabens, oil, fragrance, alcohol and microplastic, which is a plus for shoppers with sensitive eyes.

The results truly speak for themselves. However, Amazon shoppers left glowing product reveals, detailing how well it works. Seriously! This mascara has over 250,000 perfect five-star reviews. “This is mascara done right,” one five-star shopper shared. “I don’t wear false lashes because of sensory issues but I’m constantly asked if my eyelashes are real,” they continued. “I’ve tried $20 brown and red mascara before and I swear by this $5 Essence Lash Princess. Anytime I’m asked about my lashes I send them the link. [It’s just] that good.”

Another reviewer left a detailed review sharing their thoughts after each swipe. “This isn’t just makeup; it’s a portal to fantastical realms. Wear it to your next Zoom meeting, and watch your colleagues wonder if you’ve been studying dark magic during lunch breaks. Plus, it’s waterproof —I tested it by crying during a rerun of “The Notebook,” and my lashes remained unscathed.”

Whether you’re rocking red carpet-worthy glam or you’re opting for an all-natural look, you can’t go wrong adding a lengthening mascara to your line-up. This bestseller was purchased over 100,000 in the past 30 days and has over 250,000 five-star reviews. Best of all? It’s only $5!

