Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all adore a divine night’s sleep, but sometimes, it’s difficult to get comfortable. If you’re anything like Us and love sleeping with a blanket but hate overheating, you’ll be thrilled with these items from Ettitude. The brand is known for their excellent offering — from blankets and pajama sets, to jumpsuits and more.

Ettitude is especially great because of their eco-friendly practices. The luxurious brand uses bamboo fabric to help reduce water usage and CO2 emissions, and they also utilize recycled plastic water bottles to make some of their blankets! Their items are just as comfy — if not more — as traditional cotton, so you’re bound to fall in love with their environmentally-friendly finds.

Keep scrolling and see the seven best products from Ettitude — all on sale now!

These Soft Shorts

The comfiest sleepwear! These sateen shirts are made from clean bamboo fabric which will keep you cool and won’t cling to your body while you’re sleeping.

Was $56.00 See it!

Get the Sateen Shorties from Ettitude starting at $17 (originally $56)!

This Classic Comforter

This bamboo blanket is ideal for anyone who veers toward being a hot sleeper. It’s made from cooling fibers and even comes in two different weights — one for summer, and one for winter. While the comforter is only on sale in the twin bed size, use it as a throw if you have a bigger bed!

Get the Bamboo Comforter from Ettitude starting at $111 (originally $269)!

This Luxe Robe

Look and feel stylish in this waffle robe! This cream-colored layer will keep you warm while coming out of the shower or lounging around. No matter what you use it for, it’s bound to become a part of your rotation!

Get the Waffle Bathrobe from Ettitude for $55 (originally $99)!

This Sleep Shirt

No pants? No problem! This silky shirt-dress is made with antimicrobial charcoal, which is proven to keep your pajamas smelling fresh for longer. It absorbs odor and reduces bacteria so you can wear it for longer periods of time. Plus, it has a cooling effect and is hypoallergenic for sensitive skin. What’s not to love?

Get the Sateen Sleep Shirt from Ettitude for $31 (originally $102)!

This Stylish Jumpsuit

This luxurious romper is perfect to wear in the office or out and about. It’s comfy and offers wide legs for ensured comfort while still looking classy. The breathable outfit is finished with a flattering V-neck and thick straps.

Get the Sateen Jumpsuit from Ettitude for $72 (originally $129)!

This Chic Pajama Top

Adorable! This top comes in all different prints and patterns and is made with super soft and silky materials. Of course, the top is also eco-friendly! It’s made from bamboo and is even biodegradable.

Get the Sateen Long Sleeve PJ Shirt from Ettitude for $26 (originally $86)!

These Sleek Pajama Pants

Mix and match the pajama shirt mentioned above with these fabulous pants! These silky pajamas will feel like you’re wearing nothing at all — they even have a thread count of one thousand! They’re made with a cooling effect so you can stay nice and relaxed while sleeping.

Get the Sateen PJ Pants from Ettitude for $22 (originally $72)!

Not done shopping? See other products Ettitude has to offer on sale here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these perfect picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!