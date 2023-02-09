Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Glow like a goddess! With dewy skin trending, the Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer from Kosas is the new holy grail you need in your makeup bag.

Right now, achieving a glow may seem almost impossible (unless you live at a tropical resort). If you’re anything like Us, the dry winter air can feel like it’s stripping your complexion of its natural oils and replacing them with chapped, dry skin. Even with ample amounts of moisturizer, your face may be left feeling stiff by the end of the day.

Some makeup products can be even more drying, which is why the Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer is the ultimate solution! You can easily mix the product into any foundation or layer it under a powder, and your skin will feel hydrated all day under your flawless finish.

Get the Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer at Kosas for only $38!

After founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly noticed her vitamin drips were providing her with a healthy glowing appearance, she immediately sought out to make a product for other people to feel the same way. The Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer is an all-over highlighter which will give you a pearly reflection. No matter how full coverage your foundation is, the enhancer will still shine through.

The sheer highlighter is made from 91% natural ingredients which will even help your skin in the process! There’s VitaGlow-D which hydrates the skin (ideal for the winter!), Glutathione, which visibly brightens your face, and Algae extracts which will nourish your skin. The Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer revives your complexion while making you immediately look radiant! It’s also safe for sensitive skin, as it’s hypoallergenic, silicone free and non-acnegenic.

It comes in 10 different shades, so you’re sure to find a solid match for your skin tone. At the moment, it retails for just $38 — talk about a steal!

Per a press release from the brand, after clients used the Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer for four weeks, 100% agreed that their skin felt and appeared healthier, brighter and more hydrated.

If you need any more convincing, check out these ecstatic customer reviews:

One shopper enthusiastically proclaimed, “I have been using this product for a few weeks, and I love it so far. It has made my skin look so radiant without any greasy feeling. It doesn’t even feel like there is product on my skin.” Another fan of the highlighter added, “This is my favorite product of 2023!” They continued, “Got so many compliments on my skin! I’ve never seen such a natural looking ‘foundation.’ It legit looks like I’m not even wearing makeup but adds coverage and luminosity.” One more said, it “makes my skin look and feel amazing.”

