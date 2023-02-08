Shop These Limited-Time Designer Deals From Tory Burch — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are few things we love in life more than a sale. Bargains over boys any day! And when it’s a designer deal, we really get excited. We’re talking front-row-at-a-Harry–Styles-concert-excited.

So, what if we told you that right now, you can save up to 50% off at Tory Burch? This extensive list of limited-time markdowns includes the brand’s signature handbags, footwear and accessories. Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and we believe you deserve to treat yourself to something nice! After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but shoes are a girl’s soulmate (we just made that up, but it’s true!).

We gathered some of our favorite styles on sale from Tory Burch below — shop these steals before they sell out!

Small Kira Crochet Convertible Bag

Lavender haze! Pastels are big this season, so stay on trend with this purple crochet bag. Convertible as both a shoulder bag and crossbody, this purse will add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe.

Was $598 On Sale: $449 You Save 25% See it!

Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal

Designed with Tory’s classic Double T insignia, these bi-color sandals are a closet staple. “Super comfortable!” one customer declared. “You can wear these shoes for hours and your feet still feel great!” With spring right around the corner, get ready for sandal season with these warm-weather shoes!

Was $198 On Sale: $129 You Save 35% See it!

Robinson Tote Bag

Big black bag! This roomy tote holds everything you need for a busy day, from your laptop to a change of clothes. Perfect for work or travel! And for extra security, there’s zipper closure.

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See it!

Kira Chevron Chain Wallet

You can’t go wrong with a neutral crossbody bag! This tan color goes with absolutely everything, so you can rock this purse with virtually any outfit. Shopper say it’s the perfect size for a night out! Noted.

Was $348 On Sale: $239 You Save 31% See it!

Western Mid Boot

Yee-haw! These Western heeled boots are rootin’-tootin’ and trendy — all the fashion girlies are rocking this style around town. We’re obsessed with the sleek silhouette and polished brass toe cap!

Was $528 On Sale: $289 You Save 45% See it!

Kira Woven Convertible Shoulder Bag

Silky smooth! Take this stunning satin shoulder bag from day to night. “I just love this bag!” one shopper gushed. “It’s so soft, luxurious and will look great in any event. You can fit all your essentials in it, the size is perfect too!”

Was $698 On Sale: $489 You Save 30% See it!

Tortoise Shell Wide-Temple Logo Sunglasses

Shine on! These chic tortoise-shell sunglasses contour your face for a flattering fit. You’ll feel like you’re a celebrity hiding from the paparazzi!

Was $157 On Sale: $109 You Save 31% See it!

Metallic Flats

Good as gold! Elevate your everyday ensembles with these comfortable gold metallic flats, complete with Tory’s iconic Double T logo. According to one review, “They are so versatile and can be worn with any outfit, day to night, dressy to casual! Comfortable enough to wear when walking for extended periods without having to sacrifice the fit!”

Was $258 On Sale: $179 You Save 31% See it!

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

Pretty in pink! Constructed with luxe Italian leather, this small tote bag features a center zip pocket, optional crossbody strap and gold hardware. Ideal for running errands on the go!

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

